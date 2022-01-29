MPD Reports: Occupants of vehicle shooting at Scoops with nerf guns; hit and run and slew of mental health issues

The Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Patient – S Madison Ave: Female subject on scene having a mental health episode. Denied medical treatment. She left the scene on foot.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St at Scoops. In reference to a Gray Dodge Ram occupied by white males that were shooting nerf guns at Scoops. Area checked, negative contact with the vehicle or Nerf bullets.

Other Law – Hickory Dr – In reference to complainant disputing with her son’s girlfriend. Remedies advised.

Follow Up – Blaine St – In reference to previous call. Subject wanted to file a report in reference to subject striking her in the head during their verbal dispute. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Douglas St. – In reference to runaway juvenile out of Newton County. Juvenile was confirmed missing and turned over to DFACS personnel approximately 3 hours later when they arrived at MPD.

Traffic Stop/Wanted Person – S Madison Ave at Community Dr: Named subject arrested on multiple warrants following a traffic stop.

Dispute -Walton Truck Stop- Reference to two parties physically fighting in a vehicle. Both parties denied fighting and there was no evidence to support that an altercation occurred.

Theft Report – Cook St – In reference to complainant having her bike taken from her home. Report Taken.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview – Staff advised an intoxicated subject drove to the facility and was in the parking lot getting into a vehicle. Officers contacted the subject who had consumed a large dosage of prescription medications and alcohol. The subject stated he wanted to kill himself and after he was unable to answer alert and orientation questions EMS was called. The subject threatened to assault EMS personnel, at which time he was taken into custody and transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital where he was admitted on a 10-13 in lieu of charges.

Mental Patient – E. Spring St – Subject requested EMS to transport her to the hospital to prove there was nothing wrong with her. Officers offered to give her a courtesy ride to the hospital, but she refused. Subject was transported by EMS.

Alarm – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. (Carmichaels): In reference to front door activation. The Staff on location wanted Law Enforcement to do a walk though. All okay.

DOA – West Spring St – Piedmont Walton In reference to a patient who had passed in transit from an EMS Assist. Turned over to coroner.

Dispute – Spruce Ln. In reference to the complainant advising her ex was at the residence knocking on the door. The subject was gone when officers arrived. All okay.

Hit and Run – E Church St (Jack Peters). In reference to the tire of a vehicle contacting the front bumper of the complainant. Unable to retrieve a tag number after viewing the store camera footage. Report in GEARS.