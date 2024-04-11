MPD Reports: Ongoing juvenile issues; entering auto; 3-year-old locked in bedroom; suicide threats and traffic stops result in warrant pickups

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 28 – April 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious vehicle – Bold Springs Rd; The All-star- In reference to a camper that was left in the parking lot last date, no VIN plate or tag was affixed to the vehicle. Remedies advised.

Dispute Report – Sycamore Ct- Complainant reporting neighbors at Sycamore dumping trash into their trash can without authorization. Ongoing issue. Remedies advised, report taken.

Entering Auto – W Spring St; Walmart – In reference to the complainant stating her vehicle was broken into earlier this date. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Forest Lane- In reference to a man walking through the woods behind the complainant’s house. Contact was made with subject. All okay. Subject was given a ride to McDonalds.

Loud Music – South Broad Street; – In reference to loud music complaint. Contact made with the party and homeowner. Music was turned down.

Loud Music – South Broad Street; – In reference to music complaint, contact made music lowered.

Traffic Offence /DUI – Hwy 78 EB/ Hwy 138 Bridge – In reference to a Silver SUV with a taillight violation. The female driver was determined to be impaired and arrested for DUI. She was transported to MPD to be fingerprinted, and then transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Church / Milledge – In reference to vehicle stopped for no insurance. Driver had an active warrant out of Newton County for Probation Violation. Driver was charged with Traffic Violation and Possession of Methamphetamine. Turned over to WCSO.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 WB / Charlotte Rowell – In reference to a female subject being placed under arrest for a warrant out of Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to WCSO without further incident, her children were released to their grandparents. Report taken.

Dispute – South Madison Ave in reference to the complainant’s girlfriend locked him out of the apartment. Both parties were given city citations.

Suspicious Person – John Deere Rd / Faith Baptist Church Rd – In reference to a male subject walking in the roadway. It was discovered that the subject had a probation violation warrant out of Jasper Co. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Juvenile Problem – Custom Way – In reference to a (3) year of age juvenile locked inside the bedroom. Fire Department arrived on scene and gained entry into the bedroom. Turned over to fire.

Suspicious Person Report – Quality Foods – In reference to a named subject stating that an unidentified individual in a silver Buick had accosted her in the Quality Foods parking lot and had followed her as she left. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – N Broad St at Bold Springs Ave in reference to a vehicle failing to maintain a lane. Negative contact.

Suicide Threat – Ridgeview – Subject was making threats to kill himself. He voluntarily went to Advantage in Athens for an evaluation.

Juvenile Problem – Breedlove Dr. – Complainant needed a report for DFCS in reference to parents from Atlanta not picking up a Juvenile patient. Report taken.

Juvenile complaint – Alcovy Street in reference to a juvenile trying to fight the staff when the staff member was trying to do a physical. A Juvenile complaint was completed.

Traffic Stop – East Spring/Broad Street – Male subject was stopped due to suspended license plate. He was placed in custody for driving on suspended license.

Suicide Threats – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview – In reference to the complainant on location, wanting her brother-in-law to be evaluated. She advised that he was brought to the facility earlier this date and was evaluated by a doctor on location. She advised that he was cleared and released. She advised that he was not honest with the doctor and was wanting him taken to the hospital. I spoke with him, and he advised that he is not having any thought of harming himself or others. He advised that he talks to himself sometimes, which causes his family to worry. Complainant was advised of remedies and provided with an Advantage Mental Health pamphlet.

Dispute – Waffle House, N Broad Street – Employees on location stated three males entered and began causing a disturbance. Upon employees calling 911, the males left in a black Dodge Ram towards Monroe. Verbal dispute only. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Overlook Crest – In reference to observing two subject sitting in a blacked out vehicle parked in front of a the residence. Contact was made with subject and the female resident. They advised that they were having a conversation. All ok.

Suspicious Person – WOW Car Wash – Reference to two females walking on the side of the roadway wearing dark clothing. Advised they were walking to “clear their head”. Given a courtesy ride back to Louise Drive. All okay.

