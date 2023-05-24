MPD Reports: Panic attack; theft report; stolen gun and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 11 – 17, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

EMS Assist – E Marable & Union St – Male subject stated he had smoked something and wanted to go to the hospital. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – W Spring St Piedmont Walton subject refusing to leave after released. Subject left walking.

Bicycle Patrol – patrolled area of zone 1 and 4 made contact with two suspicious subject’s one subject was arrested for false name date of birth, drug-related objects, and outstanding parole warrant. True identity learned by Rapid ID.

Suspicious Person – N. Broad St @ Church’s Chicken male subject on a bicycle with no lights or helmet.

Bicycle Patrol – While on patrol in zone two I made contact with one male subject on Lacy Street. He stated that he was looking around for two subjects that he saw run behind a residence.

Suspicious Subject – While on Bike Patrol @ Bryant Rd & E. Marable St. a subject gave anfalse name and date of birth. He had drug related objects and the subject had a parole warrant.

Fire Assist – Atha St stove fire, unplugged stove and stood by while fire ventilated the residence with fans.

Ems Assist – MLK JR BLVD @Tractor Supply: Male subject having panic attack, transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS

Dispute – Atha Street Verbal dispute over ownership of a vehicle and relational issues. Parties separated.

Hit and Run – East Washington St Female subject reported someone struck her in the parking lot sometime over the night. Damage to property report filed.

Entering Auto – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix- Female subject reporting her purse and wallet were taken from her vehicle. Upon review of video footage the claim was unfounded.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St & Pinecrest @ Ace: Male subject arrested for driving w/suspended, outstanding warrants.

Domestic Dispute – South Broad @ Pinnacle Bank; In reference to a female being choked by a male subject in the parking lot in a black Chevy Malibu. Negative contact, vehicle and subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Identity Theft – Blaine Street @ MPD; Subject reported she believes her identity may have been stolen from an incident back in April of 2021. She reported she has no google access at her residence.

Suspicious Person – Glenwood Drive; In reference to a black male walking in the street wearing no shoes and blue hospital scrubs. Subject was taken to Ridgeview to wait for a ride.

Damage to Property – Walker Dr- Complainant reporting vehicle collision that occurred earlier this date. Report taken and civil process advised.

Theft Report – S Broad St: In reference to a stolen firearm. The firearm was stolen outside of the city. He was advised to contact Morgan County where the firearm was stolen.

Fraud – South Broad Street; In reference to a fraudulent check cashed from the complainant’s account. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Marathon. In reference to a named subject loitering on location after being asked to leave. The subjet was escorted off the property and is reported as extremely mentally ill.

Theft report – S Broad St: In reference to a female subject advising she misplaced her purse at Walton Piedmont. She advised she contacted staff ad they were unable to locate her missing purse. Report taken.

Prowler – Mountain View Dr- Complainant called stating that she saw a man hit her mailbox with a shovel. The area was searched. Negative contact.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 78; Marable St Bridge: In reference to the complainant advising of a yellow Penske truck failing to maintain lane. Negative contact was made with the vehicle.

Hit and Run – Unisia Dr; Hitachi: Two vehicle accident on private property with no injuries. The Vehicle involved left the scene of the accident and a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle. The driver was identified and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident. GEARS report taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Piedmont Pwky. Vehicle stopped for multiple equipment violations. Passenger was placed under arrest for possession of cocaine.