MPD Reports: Parts stolen off numerous vehicles on N. Broad; Pepsi sprayed all over inside of vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 19 – 26, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Tanglewood Ln. Open line with caller stating for a male to “put the knife down”. Phase 2 to this location. Negative contact with anyone at this location. Upon call back, complainant stated that the male subject was gone when officers arrived and did not want to speak to officers, and would not provide any information to her location.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11 & Hwy 78 in reference to a green pickup truck in the gore. Subject pulled over to vomit from bad food, all Ok.

Traffic Offense – East Washington St & South Madison Ave. Reference a black Volkswagen stopped for a headlight infraction. The driver was arrested on active warrants out of Porterdale Police Department.

Domestic Violence – 802 North Broad St in reference to a dispute between a couple. The male was arrested for battery FV.

Suspicious Person – Bold Springs Ave in reference to subject looking into the residence window. This is an ongoing issue by the complainant. The female subject was Criminal Trespassed from the property and the owner did not want to press charges.

Suspicious person – Bryant Rd in reference to a male subject walked through the yard. He was placed under arrest for a probation violation warrant.

Dispute – Store House Court. In reference to the complainant wanting her ex-boyfriend to leave the residence. A friend picked him up. Parties separated.

Theft – North Broad Street: in reference to complainant reporting numerous vehicle parts stolen over the previous night.

Suspicious vehicle – South Broad and Vine Street. in reference to a truck with no taillights. Warning was given.

Hit and Run – Highway 78 E and Southview Dr: In reference to an anonymous caller advising a vehicle was struck by a semi-truck and the truck continued on Highway 78 into Oconee County. Checked the area, negative contact with a struck vehicle.

Other Law – N Broad St (Wow Express): In reference to checking if a vehicle is stolen. Vehicle returned not reported stolen.

Damage to Property -Meadow View Dr: In reference to basketball goal being damaged. Report Made.

Loitering – West Spring St. Juveniles on location. All individuals on location dispersed upon officer arrival.

Damage to Property – South Madison Ave & East Spring St. April Lovelady stated someone went into her vehicle and sprayed Pepsi all throughout the interior. Report taken.