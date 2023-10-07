MPD Reports: Patient walks out of hospital waiting room with IV attached; 2 patients engage in ‘mutual combat’ at mental health facility

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 21 – 28, 2023. This report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Rape Report – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview- Subject reporting sexual assault that occurred in DeKalb County approximately 9 years ago. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11/G W Carver- Complainant called in reference to a Green Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly. Complainant disconnected the line. Negative contact made.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St.- Manager called requesting named subject be criminally trespassed from the location. He was CT’d and transported by EMS.

Welfare Check – Pine Park Street- Piedmont Walton staff called in reference to a female subject walking out of the waiting room with an IV still in her arm. She was located at home and she stated that she was tired of waiting at the hospital. Everything was in good order.

Dispute – Davis St- Female subject was located and she gave false name and date of birth, she was arrested for cruelty to children and giving false name and date of birth.

Loitering – Pine Park – In reference to a group of people playing music and hanging out. All okay.

Mental health patient – South Madison Ave – In reference to a mental health patient in an Assisted living home. Turned over to EMS

Suspicious Subjects – Bryant Rd and Stowers St – two juveniles on bicycles, the two subjects evaded officers, one subject was apprehended the other was not located.

Damage to Property – Pine Park St. Complainant reported his vehicle being struck while parked on 5/25/23. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Potluck. Complainant reported her vehicle being hit while she ran into Pot Luck. No cameras found in the area, report taken.

Suspicious Person – Town Green – In reference to a named subject sleeping in the middle of the green. He was advised that the green is closed and sent on his way.

Fight – East Church Street – In reference to two mental health patients involved in mutual combat. Both parties sustained superficial injuries. After speaking with staff a safety plan was put in place. Report taken.

Dispute – Wall Street – resident complained about Davis Street having a doorbell camera facing her backyard. The camera was not pointing in the complainant’s yard.

Theft Report – Blaine Street – In reference to a named subject’s gun being stolen between 9/14 ant this date from an unknown address on Green Street. The gun is a Glock 17 Gen 5. Gun was placed on GCIC.

Juvenile Complaint – Bryant Road – In reference to a juvenile trying to light trash on fire in the trashcan at the park. Contact made with the juvenile and he was turned over to his grandmother, advised not to do that again.

Other Law – Southside; Named subject reported his son possibly smoking weed in his residence. Remedies advised.

Other Law – Glen Iris Drive – In reference to the complainant’s daughter losing her phone and it pinging at Cook Place. Officers were unable to locate the phone.

Juvenile Complaint – Union Street in reference to juveniles fighting on the playground.

DFCS Assist – Nowell St. – DFCS requested and officer stand by while the performed a welfare check. All parties were cooperative.

Harassment – Ridge Rd; – In reference to the complainant receiving a text message from a fake phone number. Report taken.

Warrant Service – N. Broad / Nowell St. – In reference to a named subject having a probation warrant. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Carwood Dr. – In reference to a named subject being concerned he had a probation warrant. Subject did not have any active warrants, All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Alcovy & Breedlove – In reference to an unoccupied vehicle with flashers on off the roadway. Owner later showed up with a gas can, vehicle was removed from roadway.

Suspicious Person – Felker Park: In reference to two male subject heading home from work. Subject work at Amici and were cutting through the park to head home. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Fambrough St. – In reference to a vehicle parked outside of the complainant’s apartment, with a male subject sitting inside. Make subject was the neighbors life insurance salesman. All ok.

Theft Report – Pine Park – In reference to a female subject reporting her CashApp card stolen. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Nowell St; – In reference to a person possibly driving under the influence. Negative contact made.

Dispute – W Spring Street (Haven Inn) Verbal dispute heard by residents inside of the hotel. Contact made with residents in room, they advised all was ok, verbal argument over relationship issues and money. Remedies provided and situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker St, officer observed a white SUV with the interior lights on and the back hatch open. Contact was made with the owner to insure the vehicle had not been entered. All ok owner was unloading the vehicle and advised of the recent thefts in the City.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad / Spring St. – In reference to a named person in the downtown area on a bike. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Napa Auto: Officer made contact with a male wearing dark clothing in the area of Napa Auto Parts on E Spring, male was identified as a subject had an active warrant out of Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest.

