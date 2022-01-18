MPD Reports: Person staying alone due to COVID found dead

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute nonviolent – 2025 Spring St at the McDonalds in reference to a named subject coming on location trying to fight employees. Subject was gone upon police arrival.

Harassing phone call – North Midland Ave in reference to complainant receiving phone calls and text messages from a phone number, mistaking him for another named person and accusing him of speaking to their daughter. He was told to block the number

Suspicious Vehicle – Tanglewood Lane, two subjects observed sitting in a vehicle that was blacked out. Vehicle searched due to odor of marijuana. Subjects were released.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pavilion in reference to a red passenger car on location, they were advised that it was a construction zone, they were sent on their way.

Suispicious Vehicle – Valero on North Broad St, contact made with two male subjects in a red Charger with black racing stripes. The subjects pulled into a closed business. Subjects were identified, vehicle searched due to odor of marijuana.

Traffic Offense – Blaine St. Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane. A probable cause search was conducted. Driver was subsequently arrested for FTML, possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana less than 1oz, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm during commission of felony, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Suspicious Vehicle – Lopez Ln in reference to a white vehicle parked on the street. Two subjects were in the vehicle. They were sent on their way.

Damage to property – Tanglewood Dr In reference to complainant stating that she got home and her table and TV in the living room were damaged. No forced entry to the residence. No items taken from the residence and no other items damaged.

Area Check – Downtown on foot, area checked, Kindle Candle front door was unsecured. The building was cleared, all appeared ok. No key holder information, front door was unable to be secured.

DOA – B Green St: DOA . Roommate called as he hadn’t heard from him, they had not been interacting due to subject having COVID. Scene was turned over to Coroner.

Found Property – East Church St -Scott found a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine in his yard. The suspected narcotic was collected and turned into evidence for destruction.

Dispute – West Spring St -Dispute between employees and subject, a guest, who is refusing to leave. Upon arrival subject was leaving the room, staff requested a police report for damages to the room due to smoking. No damages were observed as the entire motel smells of cigarette smoke. Subject was given information on Project Renewal.