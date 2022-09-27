MPD Reports: Pistols, cash and airpods theft tracked thru airpods location; video surveillance reveals entering auto suspect

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – Great Oaks – Contact made with staff and complainant. The complainant suffers from dementia, nothing was taken from subject.

Harassment – Booth Dr – Female complainant called in reference to another female harassing her on Facebook. Remedies advised.

Entering Auto – Felker Park -Complainant called in reference to reporting two pistols, $630.00 in cash, and a pair of airpods stolen from his truck last date. Airpods were pinging actively to an address, Turned over to CID for further.

Juvenile Complaint – W Spring St; Family Dollar- In reference to three juveniles on location refusing to leave the store. Juveniles gone when officers arrived.

Entering Auto – Masters Dr- In reference to information and video footage of Entering Auto suspect. Report taken.

Loud Music – Walker St -Anonymous complainant called in reference to loud music from a construction site. Negative contact with any music

Dispute – W. Creek Circle in reference to a female subject wanting to kick her daughter out of residence. She was advised of eviction process. All ok.

Dispute – Felker St in reference to female complainant stating her boyfriend was hitting her car windows. Male was gone when officers arrived. All ok.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris & Edwards. Black Honda Accord observed running stop sign. PC Search conducted. One subject arrested for felony marijuana possession and possession of MDMA, another cited for misdemeanor possession and another arrested on Gwinnett County warrant.

Intoxicated person – Greenwood Dr. & Plantation Dr: In reference to a person under the influence laying in the road. The area was checked with negative contact.

Firearms – Monroe Estates in reference to caller hearing 2-3 gunshots and observing several males running in the area. Area checked with negative contact.

EMS Assist – S. Broad Street in reference to elderly male possibly having a seizure. Call turned over to Walton County EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Heritage Ridge Dr. Vehicle door open. Contact made with owner who forgot to close it. All OK.

Suspicious Vehicle – Atha St/S. Broad at Chevron in reference to a red passenger car in front of store while the store closed. Female advised she was early to work. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Planet Fitness- Older female subject on location asking for money. Subject was gone when officers arrived..

Juvenile Runaway – W Creek Cir- Reference named juvenile not coming back home this date. No contact has been made with him since yesterday approximately 1700 Hours. Subject was placed on GCIC