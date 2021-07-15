MPD Reports: Playstation hacked by ex-friend; assist in pursuit and recovery of stolen vehicle and several arrests result from traffic stops

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incident for the period July 1 – 8, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Offense – North Broad St & East Marable. Reference to a black Nissan Maxima stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign. Consent to search vehicle given by driver. She was arrested for possession of schedule II methamphetamine.

Fraud – South Madison Ave Complainants daughter forging his signature to get a loan. Report made.

Traffic Stop – S Broad & Vine St: Driver was arrested and released on copy of citation from the PD for driving on a suspended license.

Wanted Person – Blaine St: A female subject walked into the Police Department with an active larceny warrant out of Rockdale County. They wished to not place a hold on the female.

Fraud – Magnolia Terrace: Complainant reported that her son’s PlayStation account was hacked into several days ago by an ex-friend of his. Since then, complainant has setup a new account for her son’s online gaming profile and removed the credit card from the file so she could no longer be charged. Complainant stated she just needed this documented for future reference in case it happened again. Complainant was given a case card.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr. – In reference to a lawn mower hitting a rock and shattering a vehicles window. The Parties agreed to handle the issue between each other. The lawn company owner agreed to pay out of pocket for the window.

Accident – N Broad St at Nowell St. Two vehicles, no injuries. One subject was taken into custody for Driving without a Valid License, and Failure to Maintain Lane. He was fingerprinted and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail. GEARS and Spillman report made.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St at W Highland Ave. The driver was arrested for defective equipment, driving on a suspended license, possession of SCH IV, and drugs to be kept in the original container. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Agency Assist / Pursuit) HWY 78 EB – Assisted WCSO and Snellville Police Department units on a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. WCSO performed a PIT maneuver at HWY 78 EB and Jim Daws. The occupants were taken into custody by WCSO without incident.