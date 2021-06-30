MPD Reports: Report of sugar in the oil of a vehicle; juveniles sent home after being found playing basketball at 1 a.m.

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 17 – 24, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – S. Broad St. Dollar General. Female shoplifted cleaning supplies and toilet paper. She was observed on security cameras shoplifting. She was apprehended and issued citations and a criminal trespass warning.

Other Law – Old Mill Pt. – In reference to trying to retrieve a package mistakenly delivered to the above address. Unable to make contact with the residents. The Complainant was advised to contact customer service with the company his package was ordered from.

Dispute – Green St. In reference to a verbal dispute over relationship problems. No crime occurred. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Walton Mills in reference to Juvenile playing basketball at 1 am they were all sent to their house.

Traffic Stop – Sorrells St. @ Cook St. – Vehicle stopped for seat belt violation. K9 free air sniff conducted on the vehicle. Approximately 50grams of Marijuana and a digital scale were located in the vehicle after a positive alert from K9 Demon. The subject was subsequently arrested for Possession Schedule I, Drug related objects, and DUI Alcohol & drugs.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Churches Chicken. A subject was arrested for outstanding Barrow County warrant. Subject turned over to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at Windstream.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Haven Inn) in reference to a male and a female refusing to leave. Both subjects were Criminal Trespassed from the property.

Theft – N Broad Street in reference to a theft of outside table and chairs. Report Taken.

Harassment – Walker Drive in reference to a complainant stating an unknown subject drove by the front of his residence and was verbally disputing with him over a drone in his yard. Contact made with the person in question at Southside Park. He stated he had a drone that went missing and thought it was in the complainant’s backyard. He was warned not to return to the property.

Damage to Property – South Broad Street (Walgreens). In reference to the complainant finding sugar around the oil cap of their 2000 Ford Expedition, and the vehicle not able to run any longer. Report taken.

Intoxicated Person – Breedlove Drive in reference to subject on location requesting mental health evaluation. Transported to Piedmont Walton.

Other Law – North Midland Avenue. In reference to a complaint of trash behind the residence of subject. Spoke with subject, and she is in the process of moving the trash to the side of the road.

Traffic Offense – East Spring St & Blaine St. Reference a Grey Nissan truck stopped for failure to maintain lane. An investigation led to the arrest of the driver for DUI.