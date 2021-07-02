MPD Reports: Scam attempt almost nets $3,000; What’sApp blackmail; Warrant arrest after vehicle unlock request

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 17 – 24, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78. Reference to reports of a male subject on location causing a disturbance with staff. Investigation into the disturbance led to the arrest of the subject for possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, drug-related objects, and shoplifting. A female subject also was arrested for Possession of schedule II and drugs to be kept in original container.

Traffic Offense – Charlotte Rowell Blvd & Hwy 78 In reference to a vehicle turning left on no-left turn. The male subject was arrest for a warrant out of Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and a female was arrest for Possession of schedule II.

Harassment -LR Burger in reference to subject being blackmailed through WhatsApp. He was advised on ways handle the issue.

Disable Vehicle -South Hammond Dr & East Church St. Vehicle with a dead battery. Vehicle was removed from roadway. All OK.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park. Three female juveniles in the park after hours. Contact was made with all parents. One female was turned over to her parent on scene. Two other females returned home to Lopez Ln.

Entering Auto – Tall Oaks East. Complainant reported that her black leather backpack and black leather fanny pack were taken around 0330 hours last date. A Suntrust debit card and her driver’s license were taken. No camera footage and no suspects.

Dispute – W Spring Street. Subject on location disputing with ER staff. The male subject was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, and interference with government property.

Vehicle Unlock/ Warrant Served – Subject called to have vehicle unlocked and was found to have warrants from MPD. She was arrested on her MPD warrants without incident.

Scam – Breedlove Dr: Complainant reported that a named male stated to her that she had won the publishers clearing house in the amount of $170,000.00 The suspect stated that she just needed to pay the taxes on the check in the amount of $3000.00. The complainant went to Walgreens and bought (6) visa gift cards in the amount of $500.00. The complainant then believed she was being scammed so she requested a police report. The complainant did not give the suspect the gift card numbers so she still retained the $3000.00 she had originally put on them. Report taken.

Gunshot Wound – South Madison @ Towler St: In reference to a juvenile being shot in both legs. He was transported to Piedmont Walton. Turned over to CID.

Dispute – Ash Ln. The complainant advised a subject hit her 60-year-old nephew. Both parties were gone when officers arrived. Report taken per request.