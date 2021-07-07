MPD Reports: Sexual assault in a store; hit and run car into side of a house; slew of verbal and physical altercations

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 24 – July 1, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Carver Place in reference to two residents who got into a physical altercation. One was placed under arrest for multiple charges.

Warrant Attempt – Cook Place: Subject on location arrested for outstanding parole warrant.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Walmart) in reference to a man and woman being in a verbal and physical altercation. Warrants were taken on one subject for FV Battery and Criminal trespass.

Dispute – Felker Street: in reference to a subject on location disputing with another. Warrant to be taken. Report taken.

Threats – MPD in reference to a named subject making threats while being intoxicated and continually returning to the location of Silver Queen. He was warned not to return.

Dispute – MLK Jr Blvd. A subject eating and not paying for her food. She was arrested for theft of services and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Burglury – East 5th St. Complainant reporting her residence being broken into and several of her belongings being destroyed. The complainant advised that she believed a named subject was the person that broke in. Witnesses on location identified the subject on location earlier in the evening entering the residence. CID notified. Warrants were taken for Burglary.

Dispute – Clasic Trail Two parties verbally disputing, no Family Violence laws were broken. Parties were separated. Report made.

Shots Fired – Cook Place: in reference to a dispute between two named subjects. No injuries, bullet was recovered from the vehicle by CID.

Dispute – E 5th in reference to the named subject from the previous report back at the residence damaging things in the residence. He was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Assault – Atha Street in reference to a male and female being in a verbal and physical altercation. One was arrested for FV-Battery and transported to jail.

Hit and Run – Norris St. Silver 2 door Honda hitting the side of the house, the unknown driver drove off. Area searched, no contact, report taken. Further investigation led to the location and arrest of a named in Baron Properties.

Sexual Assault – South Broad St. Complainant requesting a report due to an incident inside of John’s supermarket. Follow-up needed on 06.28.2021 to recover security footage from the manager (not available at time of report).