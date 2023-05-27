MPD Reports: Shooting leaves male in roadway with gunshot wound to hip; snake in the pantry; vehicle vs pedestrian crash and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 11 – 17, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Lumpkin St: Male subject intoxicated. Called a ride and sent on his way.

Dispute – Overlook Crest: In reference to a female subject advising she wanted her son out of her residence due to an argument that transpired them. She was explained the civil process and remedies were advised to all parties.

Discharged Firearm Call – Michael Cir: Walton County Sheriff’s Office was advised shots were heard out in the county near Michael Etchison Cir area.

Suspicious Vehicle – Carwood Dr: Driver ran out of fuel in the roadway. Driver returned with fuel and removed the vehicle.

Suspicious Person – N Broad @ City hall: In reference to a female subject sleeping on a bench across from Your Pie. Contact made with her and she left the bench.

Domestic Dispute – W Marable St- Dispute between two people regarding their child. A physical altercation took place. The male was arrested for battery family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree and was transported to WCSO jail without incident.

Domestic Dispute – East Church Street @ Jack Peters; In reference to a male subject throwing a female phone in the roadway and damaging it. Male subject was gone when officers arrived.

Domestic Dispute – Magnolia Ter; In reference to a female subject being locked out of the residences. Remedies advised, the other party was not on location.

Animal Call – Meadow Ct; In reference to a snake in the pantry. Snake was removed and relocated to the wilderness.

Suspicious Vehicle – N.Broad Street – Reference white Ford Mustang that hit on flock for no insurance. No contact made with the vehicle.

Other Law – South Broad St – Female subject called in reference to receiving another check for $4900.00. Supplemental report taken.

Juvenile Problem – Hickory Dr; In reference to three juvenile brothers fighting, called in by the neighbors across the street. Contact made with two of the brothers the other was gone when officers arrived.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – N.Broad Street / Tanglewood Dr – Driver stopped due to failure to exercise due care (Hands free) , Passenger was arrested for failure to appear warrant out of Walton County.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring Street at Waffle House – Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of the vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana, ecstasy pills and a .40 caliber handgun. The front seat passenger was found to be in possession of marijuana and schedule IV alprazolam. Both subjects were arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Highway 11 – Male stopped after ran the license plate on his vehicle and it returned showing he has an active warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident. The warrant was for a probation violation out of Monroe County Georgia.

Damage to Property – Magnolia Street & Davis Street- Two vehicles were struck by mini van in parking lot. Driver of minivan was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Accident/Pedestrian – E Marable St: Single vehicle accident with pedestrian in roadway. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton. Gears report completed.

Loud Music – Carwood Dr. In reference to loud music in the area. Extra patrols conducted, music was found at a reasonable volume, nothing further.

Missing Person – Wheelhouse Ln. Juvenile returned home before Officer Arrival. All ok.

Suspicious person – E Church St; Chestnut Cupboard: In reference to complainant advising a male subject was panhandling for money and disputing with staff and customers. The subject was gone prior to Officer’s arrival.

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park Street- Juvenile was not wanting to leave with her mother. Caller did not know the apartment number. Unable to locate.

Illegal Dumping – Atha Street- Trash was out in the front of the residence. The trash looked like it had been there for a while (not dumped today). Caller advised they did not want to meet.

Civil Issue – Tall Oaks E. Subject reported giving a car to a friend for $3,500.00 and the friend never paid her back. She was advised of the civil process.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St – In reference to a female subject on location partially exposing herself. Given a ride to Piedmont.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Ave.- In reference to illegally parked semi-trucks. Officers asked the trucks to move to a different location.

Other Law – Green St; A. Subject called and was concerned about bond conditions after receiving a Facebook message from an unknown person. Procedures were explained and no contact was made.

Dispute – Sorrell St. – In reference to a female on location when the complainant did not want her there. She left without incident.

Suicide threats – Breedlove Dr – In reference to a male subject making threats to staff about harming himself and then leaving. Contact made with him and he stated he was ok and did not need help.

Mental Patient – Monroe Food Mart- In reference to the female from an earlier call on location wanting to go to the hospital. She was given a courtesy ride to Piedmont Walton.

Theft Report – Green St. Complainant reported never receiving a package that was delivered on 5/13/2023.

Traffic Stop – E Church and Wall St -Male subject taken into custody for multiple outstanding warrants.

Damage to Property – Green St. – Complainant wanted to report a crash that happened yesterday. Complainant and subject responsible for the accident made a mutual agreement. I explained this is a civil matter between them.

Dispute – Haven Inn- Male subject trespassed from the property at managers request.

Trespass – Quality Foods. In reference to a male subject trespassing on the property. He was observed in front of Roses and given a courtesy ride home.

Shooting – Lacy St. – Officers responded to a male subject who was shot in the left hip laying in the roadway. Crowd was dispersed after multiple commands were given. Victim was identified – only suspect description provided was a light skin black male, 5’10, slim build, red shirt, and two full sleeve tattoos. Victim did not relay any information on who shot him. Crowd and possible other witnesses also did not provide a name of the suspect.

Power Lines Down – Etten Dr. – In reference to power line across the roadway. Monroe Fire advised due to all MPD units on previous call.

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Spring St Walmart Vehicle was parked in no parking zone marked as fire lane, Driver was asked to move vehicle to parking spot.