MPD Reports: Shots fired; entering auto complaint and elderly female falls locking herself in restroom and requiring EMS assist

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 19 – 26, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic Dispute – Harris St, Two parties disputing over money issues, One claimed the other pushed her down. No visible marks, and the alleged aggressor denied the accusation. Parties were advised on where to obtain a temporary protection order and the eviction process

Welfare Check – Ford St, 8-year-old juvenile called 911 because he was scared, he was going to be abused by his grandmother. Multiple parties were involved and DFCS was contacted. No PC or evidence to deprive the juvenile during the investigation.

Traffic Stop -Breedlove / McDaniel Street. Silver Dodge Dakota stopped for illegal window tint. Subject arrested on (2) counts Poss. of Schedule I & Drug related objects

Theft – W. Fambrough St. in reference to 2 juveniles taking a push mower. Juveniles were caught, remedies were advised, All ok.

Theft Report – Sorrells St;. In reference to an unknown subject stealing packages off of the complainants front porch. After investigation, a subject was taken into custody for criminal trespass and the subject was transported to the Walton County jail without incident. More investigation is needed for theft by taking. Warrant taken.

Shots Fired – Store House Ct verbal dispute between two teenage juveniles. Complainant heard one/two gunshots. A bullet struck work van. Unknown victim name at this time, the subject ran from the scene, no shirt, black shorts, flip-flops and white socks. A Possible shooter wearing a red/blue Hoody also fled on foot.

Assault – W Spring Street in reference to a fight happened at the WalMart Distribution Center. Two subject were involved in a fight. Battery Warrant was taken out for the arrest of one of the subject.

Dispute – Etten Dr: in reference to two subjects disputing in the roadway. A male and female were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Dispute – Country Club Dr: In reference to neighbors having issues over hedge trimmings and a generator that was agree upon over approximately 2 yrs ago. Report made.

Vehicle Pursuit -Marable St at N Madison Ave: A named subject was identified as driver of a white BMW SUV, wanted for multiple felony warrants, traffic stop attempted and the subject fled. A short pursuit began and the vehicle crashed and the subject fled on foot. K9 track attempted with negative contact, warrants taken.

Traffic Offense – North Broad St. A female subject was stopped for suspended registration and no insurance. Probable cause search due to marijuana odor, MDMA located in the vehicle, along with Marijuana Buds and THC pen

Traffic Offense – East Washington & High School Ave. Vehicle stopped for no tag displayed. A Probable cause search was conducted and the male subject was arrested for possession of schedule II (MDMA), misdemeanor possession of marijuana, drug related objects and tag violation.

Dispute – Springer Ln between a male and female which was physical. The male was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children 3rd.

Stolen Car located – Hammond Park. in reference to a stolen Honda Accord out of Barrow County recovered. Sims Towing took custody of the vehicle for Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Entering auto – Highland Terrace: in reference to two vehicles entered overnight. Report taken.

Dispute – W Spring Street (IHOP): In reference to patron walking out without paying the bill. They wanted this incident to be documented. Report made.

911 Hang Up – West Spring Street @ Huddle House: in reference to an elderly female stuck in restroom. An 81-year of age female fell in the bathroom, and was not able to unlock the door. Entry made into the bathroom, and aid rendered by Walton County EMS.