MPD Reports: Slew of entering auto complaints; catalytic converters stolen; sexual assault and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Creek View Dr in reference to 6-8 males possibly looking into vehicle. Negative contact made with males or any victims. All ok.

Juvenile runaway – Michael Circle in reference to a juvenile running away after an argument with his mother. He was located at a friend’s house and returned home. All ok,

Enter Auto – Tall Oaks West. Complainant stated she saw a black male in camo jacket with dreads enter her neighbor’s Tahoe. She then chased the subject on foot, losing contact. Victim stated nothing was taken. Are searched heavily with negative contact. Report taken

Foot Patrol – Felker Park, Monroe Estates, West Creek Circle patrolled on foot due to ongoing issues of entering auto in the area.

Suspicious Vehicle – McDonald’s. Female on location asleep in vehicle waiting on a friend. Subject was heavily intoxicated. Subject was advised of driving under the influence and consequences.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring at George Walton in reference to a male walking in the roadway. Male was located on the sidewalk, All ok

Entering Auto – E Marable St- Woman reporting her car was entered sometime between 2000 hours last night and 0742 this date. Two wallets taken. Report taken.

Unknown – Magnolia Terrace – Family of woman found her deceased in the bed. She suffered from medical conditions. Coroner was notified.

Trespassing – Cherry Hill Road in reference to Street Co and other truck companies keep turning around in the driveway.

Dispute/Foot Chase – West Marable Street – Officer given information in regards to a subject in the area disputing with another party. Named subject was observed from a distance. He fled the scene on foot.

Child Custody – Gatewood Drive in reference to a woman had a emergency temporary custody of another’s two children through the Walton County Courts.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tall Oaks/East Church Street – Complainant advised that a male and juvenile were riding a dirt bike without helmets. Contact made at Wall Street and East Church Street. Situation resolved.

Entering Auto – Williams St- Two males seen entering a grey Lexus. Nothing of value taken. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Named subject was arrested for an outstanding violation of probation warrant after being visually identified by officers. He was transported to the jail without issue.

Area Check- Fairway Dr. Officer patrolled the area until 1800. All appeared to be ok, and no traffic violations were observed.

Threats – Tall Oaks Dr In reference to an unknown subject threatening the complainant. Report taken.

Extra Patrol – Hometown Tire – Extra Patrol requested throughout the nights due to catalytic converter thefts.

Sexual assault – Victory Dr – In reference to a sexual assault called in by DFCS. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – S Midland Ave at E Church St. Named subject was stopped on a bicycle for light requirements and riding on the sidewalk in the downtown area. After investigation, he was taken into custody for an active parole violation warrant and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Dispute – E Fambrough – Named female subject was involved in a verbal dispute with her daughter. She was located hiding behind a chair in her bedroom and was arrested on outstanding warrants out of WCSO.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton – Complainant wanted a report done in reference to a nurse supposedly yelling at her. Report taken.

Suspicious person – Baron Dr and classic trail – In reference to a named subject being observed walking up the street. Officer knew the subject had an active warrant and made contact with him. He was arrested and transported to the jail without incident.