MPD Reports: Slew of entering autos on Woodland Rd, Nocholas Court, Nowell St and Michael Circle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Woodland Rd. Two vehicles entered. Missing approximately $60 dollars cash and body armor from Suwanee PD

Entering Auto) 670 Michael Cir- Complainant reporting her vehicle was entered around 0421 hours. Purse and wallet containing personal documents, and financial cards was taken. Report taken. Investiagtion ongoing.

Entering Auto – Nicholas Court – Two vehicles entered, nothing of note taken. Report taken. Entering Auto – Nicholas Court – Single vehicle entered, nothing of note taken. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Woodland Rd. Two vehicles entered. Book bag with laptop returned to owner. Missing wallet containing cards and driver’s license.

Entering Auto – Nicholas Court – Three vehicles entered, no contact with homeowners at this time. Report documented.

Entering Auto – Nowell St – Female witness reporting she saw a black male in all black clothing inside of her fiancés truck around 0700 hours. Wallet was taken. Report taken.

Illegal Dumping – Booth Dr/Oak St – Complainant called in reference to a large amount of trash dumped on his property. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Michael Cir – Danielle Almond reporting her vehicle was entered around 0418 hours. Nothing of value taken. Report taken.

Follow Up – E Spring St – Popeyes. In reference to a damage to property claim. Supplement report added to case in reference to identifying the subject.

Entering Auto – Amber Tr- Officer observed door ajar. Owner advised computer taken from vehicle. Report taken. Investigation ongoing.

Entering Auto – Michael Cir- reporting her vehicle was entered around 0427 hours. Nothing of value taken. Report taken. Investigation ongoing.

Theft -Monroe PD -Complainant called in reference to his trailer tag being lost or stolen. Report taken; tag placed on GCIC.

Found Property – Storehouse Ct. in reference to locating a wallet with cards. contact made with property owner

Theft – Tanglewood Dr; Complainant reported the black Hyundai Sonata that was in his driveway was towed away by an unknown black in color tow truck. The vehicle is not registered to thecomplainant, and contact could not be made with the registered owner. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Jack Peters Store -Officer located named subject at the store, subject has outstanding warrants and was placed under arrest. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Pine Cir- Nothing of value was taken. Requested report.

Damage to Property – Big Lots. A vehicle was struck last Friday in the Quality Foods parking lot.

Scam – Handled by phone in reference to a scam transaction

Follow up – Nicholas Ct -Contact made with owners of the vehicles from a previous. Nothing of note taken from any vehicle.

Search Warrant – Knight St -Search warrant conducted in reference to a previous call.