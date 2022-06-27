MPD Reports: Stolen dirt bike recovered; internet and pet sale scams; DUIs and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 16 – 23, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Problem – Knight St: Complainant stated that juveniles were trying to steal bicycles from his yard. He stated that the juveniles live on the corner of Lacy St and Pine Park St. Contact was made at residence and all was ok.

Other Law – Ridgeview: Male subject on location stating he was being held against his will. Officers’ made contact with subject inside and all was ok.

Trespassing – E. Spring St. Chevron; In reference to a named male subject back on location after being criminally trespassed from the location back in May. He also had a warrant. The subject was arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow Up – Baker St; C. Runaway juvenile located located and removed from GCIC.

Juvenile Problem – Overlook Trail: Subject on scene being unruly towards her sister. Mother stated they would be taking her to the hospital regarding a mental health evaluation.

Fraud – Blaine St; MPD. Complainant wanted to report a dog she paid for not being given to her. Complainant lives in Gainesville and was advised to file report there.

Mental Person – Carwood Drive in reference to a named subject wanting an Officer to take him to the hospital because he felt like hurting himself.

Dispute – Michael Circle: Juveniles disputing. Juveniles were separated upon officer arrival. All was ok and remedies were advised to juvenile’s legal guardians.

Scam – Storehouse Ct. Female complainant reported sending 1,500 dollars over three days to a scammer, report taken.

Power Lines – Atha St. – In reference to Phone and cable lines down. Monroe Utilities advised.

Domestic – W. Spring St. – Juvenile from case number 22M010050 advised that her 14-year-of age brother had pointed an empty BB gun at her earlier that date. No injuries were observed on the complainant. Report taken

Traffic Stop – N Broad St and Deer Acres – Named subject arrested for Driving Under the Influence of drugs after being stopped for not having a license plate on his vehicle.

Suspicious Person – Deer Acres Inn- In reference to a female walking in the roadway. Made contact and female was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

Suspicious person – E Marable and Maple lane – In reference to a male yelling at a driver as he passed. Contact was made with the male, and he was sent on his way.

Traffic Stop/DUI – Wall St. @ New Lacy St.- Named subject was stopped for an equipment violation. Field sobriety exercises were administered. It was determined that the subject was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle safely. He was taken into custody for DUI, Suspended License and Open Container.

Discharging Firearms – W. Fambrough St – Nothing seen or heard

Suspicious Vehicle – Michael Etchison Rd. – In reference to a vehicle unable to maintain lane in the area. No contact made.

Found Property/ Suspicious Vehicle) Felker St. @ E. Spring St.- In reference to an abandoned dirt bike leaning up against the Monroe Auto Brokers fence. The dirt bike was still warm when contact was made. Surrounding businesses were checked to ensure no entering autos or burglaries were being committed. The dirt bike is suspected to be stolen and a hold was placed on the vehicle until ownership could be provided. Vehicle was towed by Jays Towing.

Harassment – Armstead Cir in reference to a named subject’s wife called him twice after he was under a no- contact bond order from Walton County.

Theft – E. Church St; In reference to the complainant reporting his son’s friend’s dirt bike was stolen. The dirt bike was recovered the night before by night shift. The complainant was advised where to get the bike back.