MPD Reports: Stolen phone recovered by ping signal; woman stopped for speeding passes out at traffic stop; USPS delivery driver assaulted

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Glen Iris – In reference to a stolen cell phone previous date. The complainant called and advised that the cell phone was pinging at Cook Street. Contact was made on location with a named male who was in possession of the stolen item. It was returned to the subject without incident.

Threats – Stonecreek Way in reference to a female subject had an unknown phone number texting her and she took it as a threat but it was not a direct threat.

Threats – Burger King- In reference staff stating they were being threatened by a black male wearing a white hoodie and black pants. Contact was made with the male walking down W Spring St. He denied threatening anyone but he had a warrant out of ACCPD which was confirmed. He was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suicide Threat – Southside; In reference to a female subject telling her family she wanted to hurt herself. Officers spoke to the subject, who stated that she was okay and didn’t want to hurt herself.

Rape – South Madison in reference to a rape allegation that happened end of January 2023. CID was notified of the incident.

Dispute – Hubbard Street in reference to a 17-year-old got into an argument with her aunt because the aunt took her phone.

Firearms – Fairway Dr – In reference to an individual shooting a shotgun. Contact was made with the subject who had shot a squirrel in a tree. The city ordinance for discharging firearms within city limits was explained.

Warrant Attempt – Lacy St – Male subject had an active parole warrant for his arrest. He was located on Davis Street and taken into custody without incident. He was also in possession of methamphetamine and was charged with Poss. of Schedule II.

Road Hazard – Hwy 78 EB / Unisia Dr. – In reference to chunks of cinder-block in the roadway. The debris caused two flat tires. The lane was checked to make sure it was clear and the cinder-block pieces were moved to the center of the gore. Department of Transportation was notified.

Damage to Property – Hwy 78 EB – In reference to one of the complainants from call wanting a report for insurance purposes. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Tall Oaks E, Male subject had active warrants for aggravated assault from a previous date. Officers made contact with him and took him into custody without incident.

Suspicious Person – Glen Iris Dr – In reference to a juvenile out past curfew. Juvenile was walking home from work. All ok on location.

Suspicious Person – Bankers Blvd., Building I – In reference to an individual sleeping on property. Individual left upon officer request.

Suspicious Vehicle/Person – N Broad Street and Mayfield Drive. Female subject parked on location. Robinson drove to the location without a valid driver’s license. She was placed under arrest and charged with operating a motor vehicle with no license.

Suspicious Person – S Broad and Wells Fargo, male subject wearing a hoody on a bicycle with no lights. Contact made due to time frame and recent thefts in the city involving subjects on bicycles. All was ok, male subject was not a juvenile and going to the store.

Traffic Stop – E. Marable / Birch St. – In reference to a speeding motorist. Female passenger passed out while on the traffic stop. She was transported to Piedmont Walton to check wellbeing.

Loud Music – Landers St – In reference to loud music and shouting. Contact made and parties advised to turn down the music. All ok on location.

Disturbing the Peace – Landers St – In reference to the call above. Parties were given final warning to move indoors and cease all loud noises and disruptions.

Prowler Report – Edwards St – In reference to a homeowner that heard someone knocking on their front door. Area checked with negative contact, all OK.

Sexual Assault – Bold Springs Rd – Female subject reported a sexual assault. Report taken, CID notified and responded.

Dispute – 6th Street; In reference to the complainant reporting an unknown male assaulting him as he was delivering mail for USPS. Subject was arrested for Simple Battery.

Area Check – McDaniel Street @ Pinecrest; Anonymous caller stated a van was parked on private property but blocking their view.

Harassment – Magnolia Terrace- Female subject reporting threats made by male subject regarding owed money. Report taken.

Assault – East Church Street @ Jack Peters- Female subject reporting being assaulted by another female subject Report taken.

Shoplifting – Ulta – Unknown female shoplifted approximately $990 worth of items on 09/27. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Storehouse Ct – Female complainant called in reference to her 9-year-old son being assaulted by two juvenile subjects from the school bus.

Road Rage – Hwy 11 -Complainant requested to meet with officers in reference to a road rage incident that occurred in the county. Turned over to WCSO.

Theft – W Spring St; Walton Athletic 24- Reference to complainant report his S&W M&P 2.0 (S#NJE1183) handgun being stolen from his book bag at the gym. Gun was listed on GCIC. Report taken.

Civil Dispute – Plaza Dr. – In reference to a civil issue between a mother and daughter over a misplaced car key. Civil remedies were advised.

Firearms call – W Spr St; Wendys. In reference to a passerby calling about an older black male wearing a blue shirt pulling out a handgun because he could not get in the lobby. Employees did not see the incident occur, area checked.

Loud Music – E. Marable St. – In reference to loud music from the residence. Informed to the host to keep the music down and move vehicles from Turner Ave.

1014 – BRIDGEPORT LN; In reference to a subject prowling and harassing the current resident. Remedies advised on Temporary Protection Order process.

