MPD Reports: Stolen vehicle call was car lost in Walmart parking; stabbing call was a meth high; crack ice cream call led to false address

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 @ Hwy 11. A male subject, heavily intoxicated, walking in the roadway. Watts almost fell off the bridge onto HWY 78 WB. He was retrieved from the bridge and taken to his residence on Kendall Ct.

Dispute – Davis St. Dispute between male and female over the relationship being ended. Female complainant struck her boyfriend’s vehicle while officers were on scene. It was discovered the female had consumed alcoholic beverages and was arrested for DUI.

Assault Report – Reed Way. Female subject advised she was assaulted by a named subject. Report was made.

Entering Auto – Felker St- Female complaintant’s unlocked vehicle was entered during the night. $70, Credit and Debit cards taken. Report taken.

Other Law – Breedlove Dr – Ridgeview. Woman wanted to verify her adult son was on location. Subject was on location receiving mental health evaluation.

Dispute – N Broad St; Bojangles- In reference to complainant stating staff would not provide her a refund and was taking videos of her. Civil remedies advised.

Dispute – New Lacy – Verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend over sex. Situation mediated. All ok on location.

Theft Report – W Spring St; Big Lots – In reference to a white female with blonde hair wearing a green shirt and black shorts shoplifting approximately $54 worth of merchandise then leaving in a blue Nissan passenger car. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Davis St- Female complainant’s unlocked vehicle was entered during the night. Debit/Credit cards taken along with her driver’s license. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Walmart- Complainant called in reference to her vehicle being struck while she was inside shopping. Report taken; camera footage unable to be viewed this date.

Unknown Law – Knight St lot 17 -An unknown male called in reference to someone trying to kill him, area checked with negative contact.

Burglary in Progress – South Broad St -Complainant called in reference to a male breaking into her residence. The subject broke in through the back door and jumped through a window to escape. He was located at John’s Supermarket and apprehended.

EMS Assist – John’s Supermarket -A male subject ran into the building bleeding stating he had been stabbed. The male was identified and was treated by EMS on scene. He was under the influence of methamphetamine and not injured by a knife.

Harassment – Forest Lane – Complanant wanted male and female served with criminal trespass warnings to stay off her property. Both subjects were served.

Drug Call – Pierce Street in reference to caller stating subjects on location selling crack and making crack ice cream. Caller was anonymous and the address was not valid. All ok.

Stolen Vehicle -Wal-Mart in reference to female forgetting where she parked her vehicle. Vehicle located in Walmart parking lot. All ok

Dispute – Knight St lot 11 in reference to neighbors verbally arguing over a lawn mower. Parties separated, All ok

Prowler – King St. Complainant stated she heard banging on her window. Officers observed lawn lights strewn about the yard. No property damages.

Traffic Stop – John Deere @ Walton Rd. Subject stopped for failure to maintain lane, driver was found to have an active warrant out of MPD. Driver was arrested.

Mental Patient – Sorrells St; In reference to the complainant stating her grandfather that has dementia was acting aggressive towards her and her sister. Remedies were advised.