MPD Reports: Stolen vehicle left running nearby; patient assaults hospital staff; fraud arrest for counterfeit $100 bill

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 26 – Sept. 2, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Wheel House Ln: In reference to a black male making a statement of that he is going to murder some people and then got onto a Walton County School bus. Report made, school informed.

Dispute – Reed Way. In reference to the complainant wishing for her son to leave the property. Subjects were arguing over the child going to work. Parties were separated.

Theft – West Spring St (Wal-Mart): In reference to someone taking the front grill off her 2006 Honda CRV. She wanted the incident to be documented. Report made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Booth Drive: in reference to a Acura passenger vehicle parked near the residence unoccupied and running since the 05:00 this date. Vehicle was related to a vehicle stolen last date.

Stolen Vehicle – Ridge Road. In reference to a 1998 Acura Integra taken from the residence sometime after 2300 last date. The vehicle in question on previous call was the stolen vehicle. Vehicle was impounded and transported to MPD for processing.

Dispute – West Spring St (Piedmont Walton): In reference to a mental patient wanting to walk. Staff was able to get the subject back in to the hospital. All okay.

Counterfeit – East Spring Street @ Popeyes: in reference to a named subject using a counterfeit $100 dollar bill. He was identified and arrested for Forgery 1st degree.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Lane in reference to a vehicle being keyed. In reference to two subjects arguing. The female subject damaged the vehicle belonging to the male with a key on her way out. Warrants to be taken for Criminal damage to property.

Missing Person-Hammond Park -In reference to locating a missing juvenile from Walton County Sheriff’s Office , subject was located and returned to their parents.

Dispute – Storehouse Ct in reference to a verbal dispute between Mother and Daughter. No FV laws broken, all ok.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton, reference female patient from earlier. Started cursing and threw a metal cup at the nursing staff, staff wished to press charges. Due to the violent tendencies the mental evaluation was rescinded by medical staff. Multiple witnesses on location, She was arrested for simple assault and transported to the WCSO. Paperwork from ER was provided to the jail staff.

Warrant Service – West Creek Circle: Female subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants following a warrant attempt after officers’ observed her truck parked in front of the residence.

Dispute – Ford St. Complainant advised a subject named “Crazy…..” attempted to fight him at the laundry mat on E Church St. He advised the man armed himself with a hammer. He advised he walked away.

Theft – N. Midland Ave – Complainant advised his neighbor had stolen his mail that date. He then provided video evidence of the theft. She was subsequently arrested and charged with Theft by Taking.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. – In reference to a subject identified assaulting his neighbor for walking in his yard. An independent witness advised she observed the assault. The subject was subsequently arrested for Simple Battery

Disturbing the Peace – Tractor Supply. Ongoing issue and high amounts of complaints of juveniles loitering.

Unknown Law – N Broad St; Waffle House. in reference to officers locating the missing juvenile from the earlier call. The juvenile was transported to her house in the county.