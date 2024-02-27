MPD Reports: Suicide attempt; juvenile transported to YDC in Atlanta after attacking staff at Ridgeview; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 15 – 22, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad St @ Bojangles – In reference to an anonymous complainant stating that a gold Chevrolet truck cut them off in traffic. Complainant followed the vehicle to 229 Tanglewood Dr. Negative contact with a driver of the vehicle.

Juvenile Complaint – Fawnfield Dr. – In reference to a mother and son having a disagreement. Remedies advised. All OK on location.

Damage to Property – East Marable St- Male and female subjects reporting damage caused to property while a named female subject lived at the residence. Report taken.

Suicide Attempt – South Broad St; – Subjects stating a named female took medications and having suicidal/ homicidal thoughts. Turned over to EMS.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Pine Park St. – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. He provided a false name and date of birth and was arrested. A search of his vehicle and person found him to be in possession of marijuana, oxycodone and 9mm handgun. He also had numerous warrants for his arrest from numerous different agencies. He was arrested for the warrants, giving a false name, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person/ Arrest – Felker Street- In reference to a named subject walking in the roadway. After Officer’s got out with the subject It was determined that he had an active warrant out of Athens Clarke County. He was then transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shoplifting – South Madison Ave; John’s Supermarket – In reference to a female subject stealing approximately $68 worth of Pork Chitterlings. State warrants taken for Theft by Shoplifting.

Area Check/Dispute -Magnolia St @ Magnolia Terrace; In reference to complainant’s 14-year-old son getting possibly assaulted somewhere in the area. Contact made, all okay.

Hit and Run – East Highland / North Midland – In reference to a vehicle that was hit while parked. The second party was on scene once I arrived. The side mirror was the only damage to the vehicle, both parties advised they would just like the situation documented. Report taken,

Suspicious Vehicle) Hwy 11 / Charlotte Rowell – In reference to a red passenger car failure to maintain several times. Contact made with the driver, all okay.

Mental Patient/Violent – Ridgeview Ins – In reference to a 16-year-old male fighting staff and being violent towards them. Subject was brought by Fulton County and had several violent felonies pending. He was taken into custody and transported to Metro YDC in Atlanta.

Dispute – S. Broad – In reference to the complainant locked out after a dispute over rent. All parties advised the civil process.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 78 & N Broad St: In reference to complainant advising of a wrong way driver on 78 eastbound heading towards Loganville. The area was checked but negative contact was made.

DOA – Piedmont Parkway – In reference to Truck Company not able to make contact with driver, and other drivers saying they can see him in the sleeper but looks purple. EMS on scene called DOA and scene was turned over to Corner.

Dispute – North Midland/Will Henry’s – In reference to subject threatening staff that he was going to shoot them. He was placed under arrest for Public Drunk and Possession of Cocaine.

Dispute-Non-Violent – Tall Oaks Ln. – In reference to loud music and yelling. Negative contact with any loud noise or any parties disputing.

Missing Person – 3rd St. – In Reference to a female’s subject’s fiancé went to Applebee’s with Coworker’s, and has not returned. Veh. Seen leaving the city at 2116 and has not returned. Advised to report missing after 24 hours.

