MPD Reports: Suicide threats; sexual battery report by employee at senior living facility; ATV rider charged with DUI

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 16 – 23, 2022.

Area Check – Plantation Dr in reference to looking for subject who has warrants and is staying at the location.

Suicide Threats – Sorrell St. Female subject had sent family members a picture of her about to cut herself. Upon the officer’s arrival, she agreed to go to the hospital and was given a ride by family members to the hospital.

Follow Up – N. Broad St; Jay’s in reference to the recovered dirt bike.

Hit and Run – Wayne St & W Spring St: Tractor-trailer vs passenger car. Both vehicles were located, and minor damage had occurred. The complainant only requested an incident report.

Identity Fraud – Knight St. Complainant reported an unknown person using her identity to open a vehicle insurance account, report taken.

Assault – Great Oaks: Subject committed the act of sexual battery on the victim while she was attempting to give him a shower. Warrants to be taken for sexual battery.

Lost Item – W Highland Ave in reference to a found wallet. The wallet was returned to the owner.

Damage to Property – Cook Pl. Complainant reported her vehicle being keyed with no known suspect. Report taken.

Shoplifting – West Spring St in reference to a subject who was placed under arrest for shoplifting and was released on a citation.

Juvenile Prob – Knight St; In reference to juveniles attempting to steal the complainant’s bike. Negative contact with anyone at the residents.

Suicide Threats – High School Ave. – In reference to a female wanting to cut herself. Turned over to EMS

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring St: Complainant advised that a 2-year-old was left unattended in vehicle. Upon arrival, Mother was in the vehicle with child, and all appeared ok.

Traffic Stop – Golden Pantry- Male subject was stopped for an equipment violation. He had an active failure to appear suspension on his driver’s license. He was taken into custody and charged with suspended license and expired tag.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 and Hd Atha Road – Male subject was arrested for driving on a suspended license, headlight requirements, and defective equipment.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Rowe Rd.- Male subject was stopped for an equipment violation. He did not have a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Henry County. He was charged with driving without a valid license, open container, operation of an unsafe vehicle on the roadway and taillight requirements

Traffic Stop – Unisia Dr. & E Church St. – Subject stopped for operating an ATV on the roadway. Subject was arrested for DUI-Less safe, fingerprinted at the MPD and released on the citation. ATV was towed by Jays.