MPD Reports: Suspects entering autos take one vehicle on a joy ride and then return it; gun stolen from another vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 21 – 28, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Suspicious Vehicle/Person – Bankers Blvd: Male driver occupied a parked vehicle in front of the closed business. He advised he was taking a break from Door Dash.
- Traffic Stop – S Broad St @ Vine St: Female subject was stopped for driving with no headlights, she was arrested for driving without a license and released on a copy of the citation.
- Traffic Stop/Wanted Person – N Madison Ave @ E Highland Ave: Male subject was arrested on an active warrant through Barrow County for failure to appear.
- Other Law – Walker Dr: Citizen flag down to advise he was headed to his cousin’s residence. He was sent on his way.
- Suspicious Person – Colquitt St: Male subject wearing dark clothing with a flashlight. Contact made due to time frame and walking through a residential area. Subject sent on his way.
- Traffic Stop – Pine Park @ Lacy Street: Female subject was stopped for equipment violations. She was operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and was transported to the Monroe Police Department to be finger printed and released on a copy of the citation..
- Shots Fired – Mobley Cir in reference shots fired in the area. 40 Cal and 380 Shell casings was located behind 311 Mobley Cir. The casings were placed into property and evidence.
- Dispute – Lacy St – In reference to a male subject calling the police on another named subject because he thought he had a warrant. The male did not have a warrant.
- Illegal Drugs – Hickory Dr – In reference to the neighbors smoking marijuana. Contact was made with the neighbors who advised that he did smoke a marijuana cigarette earlier, and said he would not do it again.
- Dispute – Tanglewood Ln Dispute over a vehicle and juvenile, situation mediated.
- Noise Complaint – Southview Drive turned his music down.
- Dead Animal – Davis Dr in reference to a dead dog in the roadway and needs to be moved out of the road
- Entering Auto – Ford St – In reference to 3 vehicles entered and a gun stolen. One car that was entered on location was stolen and later returned. Report taken, CID notified, and vehicle processed.
- Suspicious Person – Burger King – Named person was supposedly on scene and intoxicated. Officers cleared the business with negative contact.
- Dispute – Green St. – Anonymous caller reported a dispute between a black male and a white female in reference to a dog. Checked the area. Negative contact.
- Suspicious Activity – Colquitt St, contact made with subjects on a bicycle with no lights. Subjects were identified and have past history of entering autos and other thefts within in the City. Information on subjects was turned over to CID.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78; Truck Stop – In reference to a group of males approaching the complainants vehicle, then following her around the building. Group of males were gone when officers arrived, report taken.
