MPD Reports: Suspects entering autos take one vehicle on a joy ride and then return it; gun stolen from another vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 21 – 28, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle/Person – Bankers Blvd: Male driver occupied a parked vehicle in front of the closed business. He advised he was taking a break from Door Dash.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St @ Vine St: Female subject was stopped for driving with no headlights, she was arrested for driving without a license and released on a copy of the citation.

Traffic Stop/Wanted Person – N Madison Ave @ E Highland Ave: Male subject was arrested on an active warrant through Barrow County for failure to appear.

Other Law – Walker Dr: Citizen flag down to advise he was headed to his cousin’s residence. He was sent on his way.

Suspicious Person – Colquitt St: Male subject wearing dark clothing with a flashlight. Contact made due to time frame and walking through a residential area. Subject sent on his way.

Traffic Stop – Pine Park @ Lacy Street: Female subject was stopped for equipment violations. She was operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and was transported to the Monroe Police Department to be finger printed and released on a copy of the citation..

Shots Fired – Mobley Cir in reference shots fired in the area. 40 Cal and 380 Shell casings was located behind 311 Mobley Cir. The casings were placed into property and evidence.

Dispute – Lacy St – In reference to a male subject calling the police on another named subject because he thought he had a warrant. The male did not have a warrant.

Illegal Drugs – Hickory Dr – In reference to the neighbors smoking marijuana. Contact was made with the neighbors who advised that he did smoke a marijuana cigarette earlier, and said he would not do it again.

Dispute – Tanglewood Ln Dispute over a vehicle and juvenile, situation mediated.

Noise Complaint – Southview Drive turned his music down.

Dead Animal – Davis Dr in reference to a dead dog in the roadway and needs to be moved out of the road

Entering Auto – Ford St – In reference to 3 vehicles entered and a gun stolen. One car that was entered on location was stolen and later returned. Report taken, CID notified, and vehicle processed.

Suspicious Person – Burger King – Named person was supposedly on scene and intoxicated. Officers cleared the business with negative contact.

Dispute – Green St. – Anonymous caller reported a dispute between a black male and a white female in reference to a dog. Checked the area. Negative contact.

Suspicious Activity – Colquitt St, contact made with subjects on a bicycle with no lights. Subjects were identified and have past history of entering autos and other thefts within in the City. Information on subjects was turned over to CID.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78; Truck Stop – In reference to a group of males approaching the complainants vehicle, then following her around the building. Group of males were gone when officers arrived, report taken.

