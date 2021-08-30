MPD Reports: Theft report made after neighbor cuts leaves off elephant ear plant

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 19 – 26, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Missing Person – Green St. Green St. Caller advised his brother has a mental issue and left the house around 0200 hours on 08/13/2021 and had not been seen since. Report taken. Subject entered into GCIC as missing.

EMS Assist – Cook Pl. In reference to a unconscious female. Female was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS where she was pronounced deceased. Report taken, CID notified and responded to the scene.

Theft – Ridge Rd;. – In reference to a stolen bicycle. The bicycle was located at a nearby business and returned to the juvenile

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Los 3 Amigos – In reference to a black male wearing a red shirt asking customers for money. Complainant advised the subject appeared to be intoxicated and left as a passenger in a red two door car before officers arrived. No contact with the subject or vehicle.

Theft – W 5th St. No theft occurred. The caller just wished to report that her neighbor came into her yard and cut her elephant ear plant’s leaves off. The neighbor was issued a criminal trespass warning.

Suspicious Vehicle – HD Atha Rd/Hwy 138. Complainant advised a vehicle was speeding and unable to maintain lane heading toward Monroe. Unknown tag or make and model. Negative contact with any reckless vehicles.

Firearms – Hill St. In reference to multiple gunshots being heard in the area. (1) shell casing was recovered. Report taken

Other Law/Dispute – W. Spring St. Met with hospital staff. They advised a patient said he was hit by a car following an altercation with his neighbor. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Etten Dr. Grey BMW was found opened by owner. A purse with miscellaneous items was taken. Report Taken

Suspicious Person – Norris St. Subject approached a vehicle asking for money from a Lyft driver. He was arrested and use of force report completed.

Domestic – Maple Ln in reference to an altercation that occurred this date. Warrants to be taken on a named subject. Report was made.

Follow Up – reference previous call. Named subject from previous call arrived back on scene and was arrested. Use of force report completed.

Hit & Run – W. Spring St. and MLK BLVD. in reference to vehicle 1 striking vehicle 2 and leaving the scene of the accident. He was found at 203 Bryant Rd and was arrested and transported to MPD. Use of Fore Report Completed.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. at Walmart. 2 females were taken into custody and transported to MPD for fingerprints. Subjects were released on copies of citations.