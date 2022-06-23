MPD Reports: Threats from pro-choice group; drunk person spits and curses at hospital staff; charges after dog dies of heat exposure

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 9 – 16, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic – Walker Dr. – Verbal dispute, situation mediated.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a heavily intoxicated subject spitting and cursing at staff after being brought in by Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was unable to be treated due to his behavior and was picked up by his parents.

Intoxicated Person – N. Wayne St. – In reference to an intoxicated person causing a disturbance inside the location. The subject was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct due to his belligerent and drunken state.

Juvenile Complaint – S Broad St. Lot 202 – In reference to a juvenile shooting an orbeez gun at another juvenile.

Drag racing – In reference to two vehicles racing 78 W Bound, Area checked with negative contact.

Dispute non-violent – Storehouse Ct; Complainant advised two parties were engaged in a fight and possible guns were involved. Parties advised both were trying to gain an understanding of an incident that occurred earlier, and no fight occurred. Remedies advised

EMS Assist – Magnolia Terrace – Male having difficulty breathing. The subject was transported to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced deceased. CID notified.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ Perry St.- Male subject was stopped for equipment violations. He had two active license suspensions for DUI. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ W. Marable St. – Vehicle stopped due to an out-tag light. The driver was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. The passenger was also arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Clonazepam, and marijuana. The passenger also had a felony warrant out of the state board of pardons and parole.

Dispute – Armistead Cir – In reference to a female subject disputing with her husband. Report taken.

Prowler – Gatewood way – In reference to the complainant hearing someone coughing over a video camera. The residence was checked with negative contact. All okay.

Traffic Stop – Pine Park and Lacy St – In reference to a male subject fleeing on foot from a traffic stop. He was positively identified by the passenger, and warrants were taken.

Animal Complaint – West Spring Street in reference to a dog in a vehicle. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived

Civil Issue – N Broad St; Elite Auto sales. Complainant advised company was refusing to transfer vehicle title. After waiting across the street for officer to arrive, complainant advised it was a tire business in Loganville.

Found Property – Jays Wrecker Service: In regards to a female locating needles and methamphetamine inside her vehicle. The cap needles, empty baggie and blunt wraps were thrown away.

Comments: Low area checks due to overturned tractor trailer. Only two officers for calls

EMS Assist – Unisia Drive; Durobag: In reference to a male subject with his hand stuck in a piece of machinery. The patient was transported by vehicle before EMS arrival.

Suspicious Person – Piedmont Walton: Male subject left on foot from Piedmont Walton. He has Aggravated Assault warrants out of Barrow County and was under a 10-13 order. Area searched extensively with no contact.

Juvenile Problem – Baron Drive; In regards to a special needs 11-year-old on scene being disruptive. All okay

Other Law – Blaine St in reference to the complainant had video of juveniles looking in vehicles on 06/11/22/ Report taken and the video was attached to Spillman.

Enter Auto – Church’s Chicken: In reference to three males on a bicycle stealing the complainant’s bag. Subject stated a black male wearing black shorts and a black hooded sweatshirt entered his Mercedes and stole a black and gold Puma backpack. Officers canvassed the area with no contact.

Dispute – Towler St; Female subject reported an ex-girlfriend sold the bed she was storing on location. She was advised of court remedies.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street Suite D (Title Max). In reference to a named subject homeless and sleeping on the property. Subject advised to re-locate. All okay.

Theft – North Jackson Street. In reference to the complainant not happy with construction done to the home. Stated the builder left with some materials on his truck that were already paid for by the complainant. Complainant stated he would handle the incident civilly.

Suspicious Person – Towler St -Complainant called in reference to a female wearing a blanket crying. Contact made with female who advised she was having a mental health issue and denied police assistance. She was observed to not have any injuries.

Threats – Alcovy in reference to the complainant stating she received a threat that the property would be vandalized by a Pro-choice group called Janes revenge. All ok at location.

Agency Assist-Towler Street in reference to a male subject leaving his dog outside. Dog died from heat related injuries. Warrant obtained for Cruelty to animals.

Dispute – Baron Dr in reference to Shantelle Lewis stating her hair was pulled by her care taker. Shantelle is under care by ECS for brain disorder and is 10-96. No crime occurred. All ok.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring St; Bank Of America: Complainant advised the vehicle was heading from tractor supply to Hwy 138 into the county. Negative contact. County was notified.

Dispute – S Broad St. – Verbal dispute over a slushy, situation mediated.

Dispute – Ash ln – Verbal dispute over ac unit. All okay on sight.

Suspicious Person – Carwood Dr. Subject was walking down the road and advised he resided at Carwood Dr. and just wanted “Fresh Air”.

Juvenile Complaint – Hickory Dr. Juvenile ran away from home, was later found at uncle’s house Elm Dr. All ok

EMS Assist – East Marable St in reference to a female with a toothache. Female is on location with two juveniles, EMS requested MPD due to the juveniles. All ok

Lost Item – Clubside Ct -Complainant lost his license plate and needed to file a report to get a new one.

Dispute – West Spring St in reference to a dispute on location. Hospital requested WCSO, when WCSO arrived, they requested MPD.

Suspicious Person – East Church St & South Broad St -Multiple people at Hammock Park after hours. Subjects were advised of park hours

Civil Issue – Masters Dr In reference to a female not letting a male get his belongings. She eventually agreed to let him gather the items. After gathering his items, the male drove to Athens. All ok.

Threats – Towler St -Male was receiving threats via SnapChat from an anonymous person. The subject stated they were going to kill the family.

Dispute – Atha St & South Broad St in reference to an unknown caller with a person who has active warrants, unable to locate the caller, area checked, no contact.