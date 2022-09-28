MPD Reports: Tractor trailer gets stuck in front yard damaging city culvert; Man in vehicle yells profanities at Walmart customers; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad/Whitney Rd -Anonymous complainant called in reference to a white van with a riding lawnmower driving recklessly and passing on double yellow lines. Negative contact.

Theft Report – Irving St; – Female complainant called in reference to two female subject stealing money and medication from her earlier this date. Report taken.

Extra Patrol – S. Madison Ave caller requested extra patrol due to reckless driving in area. Area patrolled throughout the night.

Loud music – Davis St & Pine Park. Area checked, negative contact.

Threats – Nelson St in reference to caller stating that his girlfriend made threats to harm herself. Contact made, All ok.

Suspicious Person – Post Office. Flag down and advised of someone sleeping in the post office. Upon investigation, male subject charging his phone; very much awake.

Suspicious vehicle – 2050 W Spring St; Walmart: In reference to a White Dodge Ram with a PA system within the vehicle shouting profanities at customers. Contact was made with the vehicle and was advised of code section 40-6-14.

Other Law – Possible rape incident occurred in Hall County, Options were advised. Hall CO advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Church St/ S. Hammond in reference to a tractor trailer failing to follow truck route. Driver became stuck in a front yard damaging a city culvert pipe. Public works advised. Multiple citations issued.

Firearms – E. Washington / Felker St in reference to multiple callers stating they heard 2–3-gun shots in the area. Area patrolled heavily; negative contact made.

Burglary – West Creek Circle. In reference to possible forced entry made and a PS5, 50″ TV, and possible other items taken. Report made.

Juvenile Complaint – W Spring St. Multiple juveniles on location possibly damaging property. Juveniles were gone when officers arrived.

Loud Music – Baron Dr; Complainant advised of loud music, party was asked to turn music down.

Dispute – Lacy St. Subject on location refusing to leave. Subject gone when officers arrived. Negative contact with complainant.

Firearm – Perry St. Complainant stated he saw named subject with a firearm. Area checked with negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Ashton Point. Contact made with female who had been arguing with boyfriend. All OK.

Suspicious Vehicle – Towler St. / Airport. Male and female in a car parked at the end of Towler Street by the Airport. Occupants advised of loitering and sent on their way.

Suspicious Person – Pavillion. Subject sleeping in his vehicle at the Pavillion. Subject stated he was homeless. He was advised of remedies. All OK.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pavillion. Tractor trailer parked with the trailer doors open. Contact made with driver who was sleeping for the night after dropping off. All OK.

Juvenile Complaint – Woman advised her juvenile son ran away from home.

Assault – Unisia Drive in reference to a named subject assaulted a female while they were working. A warrant for Simple Battery was issued for him..

Unknown Law – Breedlove @ McDaniel St: Male subject found laying in a ditch confused. Possible overdose incident. He was transported to Piedmont Walton for further evaluation. All was ok.

Juvenile Complaint – E Fambrough in reference to juveniles smoking marijuana. All okay. Negative contact with any Juveniles in the area.

Reckless driver – West Spring Street at Breedlove in reference to a grey SUV failed to yield to a Fire truck and almost caused an accident. Negative contact.