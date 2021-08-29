MPD Reports: Traffic stop for tag light out results in slew of drug charges for driver and warrant pick up on passenger

The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Aug. 19 – 26, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Metro. Female subject on location had active warrants out of Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. Hold place and turned over to BCSO.

Dispute – G W Carver Dr -Two subject involved in a physical dispute. One was gone when officers arrived and will have warrants pending for Battery FV, Agg. Assault.

Warrant Service – Davis St: Subject was arrested on an outstanding Walton County Sheriff’s Office shoplifting warrant following a warrant attempt on another named subject.

Suspicious Vehicle – Maple Street – While conducting an area check Officer observed a Nissan Altima backed in near wood line. Vehicle returned stolen out of Forsyth County.

Other Law – S Madison : Complainant reported a strange series of events happening at her residence. Further investigation by the complainant revealed that multiple ex tenants had keys to her residence. Since then, the complainant has had the locks changed.

Child Custody -MLK Jr. BLVD – In reference to standing by during a custody exchange. Due to the nature of the call DFCS was notified.

Wanted Person – Jays Towing: Jacob Lewis Williamson is living in a camper on the back of the property. Jacob has a felony warrant for amphetamine. Negative contact was made at the camper or surrounding areas.

Found Property – Blaine St MPD, Complainant advised a total of five vehicles were stolen from his property in Morgan Co. Two vehicles have been returned. Suspects were named in the theft, one has active warrants for his arrest. Units checked Booth Dr, negative contact Morgan Co Case #202108120050

Other Law -Follow up from case 13186, suspects were located at 1222 Sporty Ln. One suspect was arrested without incident for his warrant through Walton County.

Warrant Attempt – Wheelehouse Lane. Female subject was taken into custody on a warrant from Orange County Fl and transported to WCSO without incident.

Dispute – W Spring St, dispute between EX girlfriend and boyfriend. Boyfriend has been harassing subject and her daughter, subject advised on Temporary Protection Order. Hotel staff willing to criminally trespass boyfriend if he returns.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St. Contact was made with subject who advised his brother has a history of mental illness and attempted to fight him in the parking lot. Everything was ok.

Shoplifting – W Spring St Walmart, A male and a female were charged with shoplifting and the male was arrested on a warrant through Barrow County

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Monroe Food Mart. – Vehicle stopped for an out tag light. During the course of the stop a free air sniff was conducted by K9 Demon. K9 demon alerted on the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. During the course of the search 2.66 grams of methamphetamine, 3 individually packaged marijuana baggies, THC wax, 58 small plastic baggies, and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue were located. The female driver was arrested for multiple charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute, possession of drug related objects, and Possession of a Schedule I narcotic. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for Failure To Appear out of Winder Police Department.