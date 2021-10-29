MPD Reports: Two arrested for burglary; 911 caller passes out from panic attack while reporting a medical emergency

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 14 – 21, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud -Sweetgum Dr. In reference to the complainant stating she applied for a loan and was scammed. Report taken.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. Complainant advised his neighbor is not supposed to have contact with him but has been harassing him. Parties were advised to stay away from each other, all ok

Juvenile complaint – S. Broad St – In reference to juveniles smoking marijuana at the park. Officers watched the juveniles for several minutes prior to them seeing the Officer’s and did not observe anything suspicious. Juveniles were advised to leave the park as the closing time was approaching.

Juvenile Complaint – at Mcdonalds in reference to 7 juveniles on location. Negative contact with anyone hanging out in the parking lot.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. in reference to a subject requesting an officer stand by while she got her kids from her sisters’ house. All 10-04

Damage to Property – E Washington St. Driver backed into parked vehicle. Minor damage to both vehicles. Report taken.

Entering Auto Report – Michael Circle – In reference to a complainant having her wallet stolen out of her car. Report taken.

Traffic Stop / Foot chase – Tanglwood Dr. Driver arrested for schedule 1 possession with intent to distribute. Passenger, who was identified, fled on foot. Warrants were taken on both individuals.

Assault – Piedmont Walton – The patient did not wish to cooperate with officers, crime possibly occurred in Loganville.

EMS Assist – Michael Circle – In reference to an older male subject experiencing a medical episode and the younger female caller having a panic attack and passing out while on the phone with 911. Scene turned over to EMS.

Threats/Damage to Property – Kendall Ct in reference to slashed tires in the driveway. Report made.

Vehicle Collision – Kelton Rd / Meadowbrook Dr. In reference to two vehicles colliding. One female had an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County. She was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail. Report made.

Burglary in Progress – Ford Street in reference to two black males entering an apartment thru the front window with a knife. Upon officer arrival, subjects fled on foot out of a vehicle on Ford Street. Subjects were pursued and arrested for Burglary, Possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and obstruction of officers. The firearms and marijuana were collected and placed in evidence. Both subjects transported to the jail.

Welfare Check – Union Street. In reference to subject falling earlier this morning and laying on the floor all day. Ms. Palmer transported by Walton EMS.

Burglary – Irving Street. In reference to a burglary that occurred this date sometime between the hours of 0600 and 0900 hours. Entry supposedly made through a back window.

Narcotics – Unisia Drive (Walmart) in reference to employee locating a small amount of marijuana on the floor. Collected for destruction.

Dispute – Harris Street. In reference to a named subject upset because she did not want to take her medicine. Situation mediated.

Other Law – West Marable Street. In reference to the complainant having questions about replacing a lost driver’s license. All okay.

Shoplifting – West Spring St, A person was identified by loss prevention staff. He attempted to steal two 65 inch Samsung TV’s. Property was returned to staff and the suspect fled the scene with another male subject. Warrants to be taken for criminal attempt. Value of property was $1296.00