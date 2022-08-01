MPD Reports Update: If anybody has information of whereabouts of suspect in recent shooting they are asked to contact MPD

Update: If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Cornelius Scott, the suspect in the Da Grand shooting, they are asked to contact Det. Josh Reynolds with MPD.

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Lumpkin St, officer observed a vehicle that was registered to a subject wanted for shooting a subject in the head at the Da Grand, such male subject fled from officers after the shooting. Officers checked multiple businesses downtown to ensure the violent offender was not in a place of business. No contact was made with the subject. ( Update: The shooting happened as the bar was in the process of closing and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified at Cornelius Scott. If anybody has information on his whereabouts they are asked to contact Det. Josh Reynolds with the MPD)

Fight – Magnolia Terrace -Anonymous complainant called in reference to a possible fight due to a “splat” gun. Area checked with negative contact with anyone.

Missing Person – Sorrells St- In reference to a named person who walked away from his residence and had been missing for approximately 30 minutes. He was located at the gazebo at the old historic courthouse, and returned to a family member.

Threats – Breedlove Dr. Complainant advised his stepson was harassing him. Ongoing issue.

Dispute – Maple St – In reference to a female that left a vehicle on location for several months picking vehicle back up. Complainant claims she was supposed to pay him storage fees and did not. Civil remedies advised.

Dispute – Pine Park Street in reference to a dispute over marriage issues. Parties separated, all ok.

Stolen Vehicle – Gum Creek Church Rd. Walton County Sheriff’s Office recovered MPD stolen 2016 Nissan Altima at address in the county. See Case 22M012244

Dispute – Pine Park. Officers responded a second time for a dispute between a couple After investigating the incident, the female was arrested for simple battery FVA. DFCS was also contacted due to the unfit living conditions in the home. DFCS responded to the location per LEO request and removed the child from the residence.

Suspicious Person – Perry St. Contact made with a named subject. He was advised of loitering and was advised to return home. All ok.

Road Hazard – East Church Poplar St -Complainant called in reference to a manhole cover lying in the middle of the roadway. It was placed back to its original location.

Illegal Parking – Court St – A vehicle was removed from Court St by Taylor’s due to the Farmer’s Market. Contact was attempted by phone, text, and in-person with negative results.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St Lot 117-Complainant called in reference to moving his tiller, requested MPD to be aware. Subject is 10-96.

Dispute – Tall Oaks Dr- In reference to a subject wanting officers to standby while he gathered his belongings to leave the residence. Parties agreed to keep the peace while he gathered his belongings to leave.

Escort – 1st African Baptist -Assisted WCSO with escorting the Moore’s Ford procession.

Animal Complaint – W Spring St – Home Depot In reference to a K9 affixed to a jeep. Negative contact.

Fire Assist – Breedlove Ct -Fire assist due to structure fire. Turned over to MFD.

Warrant – Wheel House Lane in reference to a named subject possibly on location with Ag. Assault warrant through WCSO. Negative contact.

Juvenile Complaint – Rose Ison Ter. Compainant requested officers verbally rebuke her daughter for misbehaving. She was advised MPD are not her parents.

Pursuit – Vine St. Named subject fleeing from traffic stop on dirt bike. He was located on Victory drive and arrested for fleeing and multiple outstanding warrants through WCSO.

Suspicious Person – Cook Pl. Older gentleman was sitting on the front steps to the above location. Male was given a ride to a residence on Green St. ALL OK

Suspicious Person – Wall St. @ Davis St. White male was observed riding a bicycle on the roadway with no lights. After investigation, he was taken into custody for headlight requirements and Poss. of SCH II; Meth W/ intent to distribute. Warrants taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78, BOLO given out for a vehicle speeding and failing to maintain lane. The Vehicle was located on W Spring and observed the driver fail to maintain by crossing over yellow lines. The Driver was checked to ensure he was not under the influence. Driver was issued two citations for FTML and NO ID on person