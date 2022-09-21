MPD Reports: Vehicle chase aborted on outskirts of Athens when subject reaches 130 mph; man receives severe burns from unknown substance

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Mill Creek Way; – Dispute between the complainant and her boyfriend. Advised of civil remedies.

Entering Auto – Michael Cir: In reference to a possible entering auto in progress. Contact was made with two juveniles in a vehicle outside of their residence. Parents were contacted and juveniles were turned over to parents, no entering auto occurred.

Demented Person – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a 10-13 patient running out of the ER. Hospital security was able to get a hold of the patient and return her without law enforcement assistance

Suspicious Vehicle/Chase – W Spring St. – In reference to a gray passenger car with one headlight in the parking lot. The vehicle fled upon the officer’s arrival, Chase terminated in Athens as the vehicle continued towards downtown Athens at 130 mph.

Theft – Blaine St: JB Trucking: In reference to one catalytic converter stolen from a box truck. Report taken; CID notified.

Drugs – Double Springs Ch Rd – In reference to four individuals smoking marijuana on the way to school. An admin search of one vehicle was conducted by school administrators, which resulted in marijuana and drug related objects being located. Items were taken and placed into evidence to be destroyed. The incident was handled at the education level, no charges taken. Report taken. All ok.

Suicide Attempt – Pine Park St – In reference to a female subject possibly attempting to OD on Blood Pressure meds. Turned over to EMS.

EMS Assist – Springer Lane -Male subject returned home with severe burns to his neck and back from an unknown substance. Unknown female fled the area before arrival. He was turned over to EMS and has a confirmed outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad St – Complainant called in reference to a Volvo vehicle on location for several days. Negative contact with owner, vehicle will be towed by Taylor’s per the management by the end of the day tomorrow.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad St -Officer observed a vehicle with an unsecure trunk and tools inside, contact made with owner. All okay.

Disabled Vehicle – Breedlove Dr/Breedlove Ct -Officer observed a vehicle with hazard lights on, on the side of the road. Contact made with driver who advised she was okay just checking directions.

Fire Assist – Atha St -Electrical outlet smoking inside the residence, occupants evacuated. Turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

Follow Up – W Spring St Reference Subject from previous burn call wanting to relay more info about the incident on Springer Ln.

TPO Violation – Blaine St. Female complainant advised her mother has a Temporary Protection Order against her and has been harassing her. Remedies were advised.

Violent Dispute – West 5th St – Male and his father were disputing on location. Insufficient probable cause for arrest. Report taken; parties separated.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr- In reference to female complainant reporting a named male subject slashed three tires on her vehicle sometime last night. Report taken.

Dispute – Rose Ison Ter. Arguing over Facebook message. Parties separated. Police no longer needed