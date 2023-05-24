MPD Reports: Vehicle crash into pole after driver is cut off; noise and traffic complaints due to Freaknik; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 11 – 17, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – New Lacy Street- Reports of a large group of people and three gunshots. Upon arrival there was no signs of gunshots occurring. Individuals were questioned and crowd dispersed.

Dispute – Southside: Female and male disputing. Male was gone when officer arrived. Report made.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; WAFFLE HOUSE. Subject was found loitering on location at Pep boys. Subject was warned and escorted off the property.

Suspicious Vehicle – Athens Tech. In Reference to a black pick-up truck doing burnouts on the football field. Tire tracks observed on the field, no property damage occurred. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

EMS assist – Green Street- Male subject required EMS assistance due to falling unconscious. His family member had a warrant for probation violation. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident and the patient was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Loitering – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to receiving a third call about a named subject for Loitering. The subject was arrested and cited for loitering, transported to WCSO jail without further incident. Report taken.

Mental call – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview. In reference to a 14-year-old female having a mental episode. Transported by EMS to Piedmont-Walton for an evaluation.

Mental Patient – Atha Street in reference to a male subject calling requesting the police and EMS.

Other Law – Curt St @ farmers market: Vehicle parked on location, removed by owner.

Suspicious Vehicle – Claywell Cir: In reference to two subjects sitting in a vehicle for an extended amount of time. Subject lives @ Claywill Circle, all okay.

Dispute – East Marable St @ Matthews Park; In reference to a male and female on location arguing. Both parties separated, situation was mediated.

Theft Report – Walker Dr- Male subject reporting black S&W M&P Shield 9mm pistol stolen from truck at unknown date and time. Report taken and gun placed on GCIC.

Dispute – Magnolia Terrace – No contact made at residence, contacted complainant via telephone who advised everything was ok and he no longer needed assistance.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Avenue; In reference to several Semi trucks illegally parked in the roadway. The road was cleared.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Alcovy St and Legends Dr- Vehicle stopped for brake light. The subject was taken into custody for FTA warrant out of WCSO. He was transported to jail without incident.

Dispute – Booth Drive Reference custody dispute between a female and male. During the argument the female accused the male of choking her, No marks or redness observed, no third party witnesses. She was given instructions to take out a Temporary Protection Order. Report made.

Dispute – W Spring St @ Beautyville- Civil dispute over refund. Parties separated.

Suspicious/ Abandoned Vehicle – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton Hospital- Abandoned vehicle that was tagged on 05/09 still on location. Vehicle impounded by Taylor’s Wrecker Service.

Damage to property – Hwy 138 / Hwy 78 – Reference Blue Chevy trax cut off while attempting to merge onto Hwy 78. Trax went off road and hit a pothole. Damage to property report made.

Noise Complaint – Tall Oaks W: No music heard upon arrival, subject at advised they were playing music but didn’t realize it was loud.

EMS Assist – West Spring Street @ Dollar Tree; In reference to an adult female on location stumbling in the store and appearing to fall asleep. Turned over to EMS reference female having a panic attack.

Extra Patrol – Glen Iris Drive, Complainant requested extra patrols in the area due to speeding autos.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris: Traffic stop conducted. All three occupants arrested for outstanding warrants.

Vehicle Pursuit – in reference to a Grey Dodge Hellcat leaving the Freaknik gathering laying drag and driving recklessly. Vehicle pursuit was terminated at the Oconee Line.

Damage to Property – Pinecrest Drive- Complainant called due to their mailbox being struck off of its post by a vehicle. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – G W Carver Dr; In reference to 3 unknown named juveniles picking on the complainant’s son. Report taken.

Harassment – N Broad St; Scoops: juvenile female reported being sexually assaulted by a male juvenile. CID notified and responded.

Foot Chase – E Spring St & Hubbard St: Traffic stop conducted. Two occupants fled on foot. One subject tased. Both subjects were apprehended.

Freaknick Gathering – All zones: Large gathering in multiple areas of the city. Multiple calls pertaining to illegal parking and disturbing the peace.

Dispute – Hammock Park: complainant stated a male brandished a firearm at patrons of the park before leaving scene in a vehicle. Report taken.

Hit and Run – Alcovy St: Two vehicle MVC. Red four door passenger car gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd; Applebee’s: In reference to an anonymous caller advising multiple juveniles using fake Id’s to purchase alcohol. Subject were gone prior to Officer’s arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad Street, Bojangles- Lost driver in the parking lot. No warrants, vehicle came back not stolen.

Suspicious Vehicle – Double Springs Church Road, MAHS- Vehicle with two occupants and a dead battery. No warrants, vehicle was jumped with cables.