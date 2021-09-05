MPD Reports: Victim cited for attempting to stop arrest of his niece after she struck him in the head with a flashlight

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 26 – Sept. 2, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – South Broad Street (Southside Mobile Home Park). In reference to meeting the complainant at the mailbox station. He stated that his mailbox was open when he came to check it. He was not sure if any mail had been delivered this date, and if anything had been stolen. He was concerned about the mailbox being open. No evidence of a theft at this time.

Theft – West Spring St (Murphy’s USA) In reference to an employee stealing money. Report taken.

Dispute -Between neighbors over driving through the grass and striking a trash can, ongoing issue. neighbor refuses to talk with the comp. Subjects were advised the leasing office can handle and advised on the process of handling the situation in civil court.

Dispute – Bridgeport Ln. Reference Complainant and her husband involved in a verbal dispute over marital issues. Officers stood by while complainant collected her things and left residence.

Theft – West Spring St in reference to a cellphone was taken on 08/24/2021, report taken.

Suspicious Person – East Church St Hammock Park Complainant stated there were juveniles on location causing a disturbance and littering. Spoke with individuals on scene who stated juveniles were gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – South Madison Ave Felker Park, verbal dispute, subject advised he talked to loud in front of third parties. third party called the dispute in. Both subjects appeared ok on location and no sign of a physical altercation was observed.

Found Property – Little Caesars: In reference to business owner locating a wallet. Subject located a wallet on the front counter this morning. Wallet returned to owner. All was ok.

Traffic Stop – E. Marable Street; Water Treatment Plant. Subject arrest for probation violation warrant and driving on suspended license after being stopped for seatbelt violation.

Found Property) 1014 Alcovy St: Driver’s license and bank cards belonging to a named person were located in the ditch. He was contacted and advised he would be enroute to collect hi property.

Theft Report – Custom Way in reference to a PlayStation and laptop stolen from residence. report was taken. Warrants to be taken.

Damage To Property) Mister Car Wash: Complainant reported her vehicle being damaged after going through the car wash. Report taken and case card given.

Unknown Law – S Broad St. Subject on location under the influence of Methamphetamine and causing a scene. She is not a resident of the home and was escorted from the property without incident.

Domestic – Lacy St. In reference to complainant wanting to retrieve some belongings out of her mothers’ house. Her mother answered the door with a knife and complainant felt threatened and called the police. Complainants’ mother was gone on arrival. Boyfriend was still on scene and allowed her to retrieve her belongings with no issue.

Domestic – W. Highland Ave – In reference to a female subject striking her uncle that lives with her in the head with a flashlight causing a severe laceration. She was arrested for Aggravated Assault. The victim was cited for disorderly conduct for attempting to stop officers from taking her into custody. Use of force form was completed

Dispute – Harris St. In reference to complainant requesting officer presence while his girlfriend got her things out of his house. She declined to get her things because she wanted money from complainant. She left without incident.