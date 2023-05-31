MPD Reports: Victim receives gunshot wound to his foot; man with stick attempts to enter vehicle; entering autos and juvenile complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 17 – 25, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Issue – Custom Way. The complainant advised her niece went to jail and her phone was at the above residence. Contact was made with the resident and the phone was turned over to the complainant.

Wanted Person – Tanglewood Lane – A subject was taken into custody for a failure to appear warrant out of Barrow County.

Suspicious Person – E Church St & S Hammond – Area checked, negative contact.

Loud Music – Radford St – the music was coming from a wedding at the Engine Room.

Loud Music – Mobley Cir – Homeowner turned down music upon officer arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St Complainant called that to report there was an odd vehicle parked at Franks, the vehicle was a black PT Cruiser. No Cruiser was observed.

Fight – E Church St, Officers responded to two male subjects fighting in the parking lot. First officer on scene made contact with the victim who was leaving the location. The other male involved. He proceeded to take flight upon seeing Officers in the area. He was located in the tree line behind Tall Oaks Drive. Video footage was obtained showing him as the primary aggressor and was placed under arrest for simple assault and public intoxication.

Domestic Dispute – Maple Lane – In reference to two people involved in a dispute. The male was arrested for FV battery and FV criminal trespass and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office without issue.

Drunk Person/EMS – Sorrells St and Cook St. Officers responded to the area due to a complaint of a black male laying in the roadway. Male was observed slumped over his bicycle. EMS arrived and transported him to Piedmont Walton per his request.

Hit and Run – N. Broad ST Golden Pantry subject followed vehicle to Loganville and Walton County SO got out with the vehicle and they were advised to return to the location that the incident occurred. Report taken.

Dispute – Fambrough; – Verbal dispute over living arrangements between complainant and her daughter. Situation mediated, remedies advised.

Mental Patient – Radford St; – Male subject on location said he took too many pills of prescribed medication. He was transported to Advantage in Athens by an MPD unit.

Unknown Law – Wheelhouse Lane Juvenile calling 911 stating needs help, units were unable to locate juvenile in the apartment at Wheelhouse Lane.

Enter Auto – S Broad St – In reference to two males attempting to get into two vehicles. Both vehicles were locked and the males did not break into them. The area was checked heavily for the two males.

Suspicious Person – Davis St & Pine Park Alexandra Moore called 911 due to a black male armed with a stick in the roadway trying to strike her vehicle. Contact was made with the male who attempted to enter the complainant’s vehicle while she was seated in the driver’s seat. He was wearing a black jacket and had gloves on. The was placed under arrest for criminal attempt and providing false name and DOB to LEO. He also had a warrant through the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation. Statement form and box cutter were turned into evidence.

Dispute – E. Highland Ave.- In reference to a dispute between a male and a female. Situation mediated.

Other Law – B Carver Pl. Female subject called complaining that her granddaughter and her friends were smoking marijuana in the bedroom. It was explained to the complainant that officers could not search the room by law under the fourth amendment. However, it was explained to her that she could search the room and contents at any point and time.

Dispute – Carver Pl In reference to the complainant stating that her granddaughter’s friend was refusing to leave the residence when asked to leave. The juvenile female was given a ride to her residence in Between.

Traffic stop – Hwy 138 and W Spring – Vehicle stopped for a lane violation, the driver was arrested for outstanding probation violation warrants and an aggravated assault warrant out of Dekalb County.

Damage to Property – Towler St- In reference to a Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot that had the windshield broken due to a limb falling out of a tree. Report taken for the complainants’ insurance company.

Agency Assist – Baron Dr-In reference to the mobile crisis team wanting officers on location while dealing with a juvenile. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 West/City Limits – Complainant advised a silver Lexus was weaving in and out of traffic. Complainant lost contact. Officers patrolled area and had negative contact.

Other Law – GW Carver Drive – Complainant requested to meet in regards to a male subject being shot in the area. While Officers were en route Piedmont Walton called in reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound to the foot. Crime scene was located in GW Carver Homes. CID responded.

Shoplifting – Five Below- In reference to a named male subject opening boxes and taking items from the store. Management advised they did not want to press charges but wanted him criminally trespassed from the store. He was criminally trespassed indefinitely.

Entering Auto – Family Dollar. Jasmine Patton was concerned about someone possibly entering her unlocked car with no items taken. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Quality Foods. Named subject on location skateboarding, all ok.

Dispute – West Spring St in reference to a male subject arguing with his mom in the parking lot. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highway 78 Westbound – Vehicle was allegedly failing to maintain lane and driving into the median, negative contact with the vehicle.

Juvenile Issue – Michael Etchison Rd, complaint called due to a juvenile riding a scooter on the side of the road. Negative contact.

Suspicious Person – E Spring Street Sunshine Center. Complainant called due to a female subject urinating behind the AC unit. Area was checked and negative contact with the female subject.

Suspicious Vehicle – HWY 78 West – In reference to a vehicle speeding. GSP advised they did not observe any violations.