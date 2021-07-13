MPD Reports: Warrant pickup for suspect in double homicide; shell casings recovered from shots fired complaint; Gun confiscated from juveniles

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 1 – 4, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Service – Walton County Sheriff’s Office. A named female subject was served a failure to appear warrant at the jail.

Warrant Service – Mill Stone Bluff – A male subject was taken into custody for failure to appear out of City of Monroe. He also has an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County for armed robbery.

Warrant Service – Pine Park Apt I – A named subject was taken into custody for a failure to appear warrant out of City of Monroe as well as violation of probation from WCSO.

EMS Assist – Bryant Rd. a 37 W/M unconscious and not alert. Subject was deceased. CID and Corner responded. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78EB at E Marable St Bridge. The vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment, obstruction of an officer, Poss. of SCH II, Pills to be kept in original container, and Open container. He was transported to the WCSO jail without further incident. Warrants taken.

Safety Check – Charlotte Rowell – Officers conducted a safety check at this location. During the safety check a black Range Rover made abrupt maneuvers to avoid the safety checkpoint. Contact was made with the vehicle and five juveniles were in the vehicle along with a handgun. Contact was made with all parents, and parents were cited for parental responsibility. The driver was arrested for possession of a handgun under 18, violation of license restrictions, and improper stopping on the roadway. The driver was fingerprinted at the PD and released to his sister due to mother being out of town. Juvenile complaint form submitted.

Burglary – Nowell St. – Approximately $4000-$5000 in cash taken from the residence while the homeowner was at a July 4th party. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E Church at S Hammond Dr. warrant service on a named subject for a Double homicide. Xavious was also charged with interference with Gov. Property and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shots Fired – Davis St. Gun shots were heard by officers in the area. A scene was located without a 911 call. Several shell casings were located.