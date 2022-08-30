MPD Reports: Warrants taken on man who flees after calling 911 for his mother; ongoing mental health issues with woman

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 18 – 25, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Harris St Legion in reference to a man laying on the ground next to the roadway. He was sent on his way. All ok.

Shoplifting – E. Spring Street in reference to an unknown male stealing a case of Bud Light lime. Report taken.

Theft Report – S Broad St. – Female complainant stated that a named male subject stole her Samsung A13 phone last night, report taken.

Dispute – S Broad St; Lee Legacy Personal Care Home- In reference to a female subject wanting officers to standby while two female subjects gather the belongings of a male subject. All okay on location.

Damage to Property – Parkway Place. In reference to the complainant driving his 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe through a paint spill at Etten Drive and West Spring Street. Report taken.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Ln – In reference to two female subjects in a verbal dispute over living arrangements. One took all her belongings and voluntarily left the residence.

Dispute – Davis St – In reference to two in verbal argument over one being sprayed with a water gun via neighborhood kids within the complex. He was gone when officers arrived. All ok on scene.

Dispute – Bridgeport Lane- In reference to a female complainant reporting that a named male subject was damaging the property. Determined that no crime was committed, and both parties were advised of Civil remedies.

Child Custody – Baron Dr -Female subject called in reference to a dispute about child custody. Contact made with complainant and the father of juveniles. Situation mediated.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Chestnut Cupboard -Male subject stopped for expired tag. He was arrested for a weapons offense.

Missing Person -Ridgeview -Female subject called in reference to her grandson going missing from Ridgeview approximately 12 days ago. Report taken, GCIC entry completed.

Other Law – Sycamore Ct- Female subject requesting Officers for a ride, and to discuss incident that occurred. She could not explain any incidents occurring and was turned over to her father.

Loud Music – Davis Street and Pine Park – negative contact.

loud music – Lacy Street. Parties advised to lower music volume.

Dispute – Tall Oaks E in reference to parties arguing over missing money. Parties separated; remedies advised.

Dispute – Davis Street in reference to a verbal dispute between parties on location. Parties separated. All ok.

10-96 – Breedlove Dr/Kings Rridge in reference to female subject from above request for a ride stating someone had a gun to her head and was high on methamphetamine. She was arrested for unlawful conduct during 911 call and false report of a crime.

Extra Patrol – N Midland Ave. Contact made with complainant who stated she saw suspicious activity on the previous date. Area checked throughout the night.

Disturb peace – Chestnut Lane in reference to large block party 300 plus people with loud music and illegal parking. Party disbursed due to weather. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Atha St/ S. Broad in reference to two males walking and possibly stealing. Call handled by Walton County Sheriff’s Office due to Monroe units handling call. All ok.

EMS Assist – Meadow Walk Dr. Male subject called 911 for his mother. He had active warrants and gave false name and date of birth, then fled the scene. Warrants taken.