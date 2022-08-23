MPD Reports: Woman arrested after attempted assault on server for not getting her order at eatery and resisting when police responded

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incident for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Demented Person – B Radford St.- In reference to a male wanting to be transported to the hospital. Walton EMS transported the subject.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hubbard St. & Cherokee Ave – Silver Buick Regal passenger car driving recklessly and laying drags. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St & S Broad St. – In reference to a possibly intoxicated driver. Area checked, negative contact

Suspicious Person – Maple Ln; In reference to a named person on location refusing to leave, violating the conditions of a DFCS safety plan. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning by the homeowner. Further investigation revealed he was invited to the residence by the mother of the juveniles listed on the safety plan.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Crest – In reference to juveniles hanging out at the complainant’s residence. The complainant advised the homeowner had given the juveniles permission to be on location.

Dispute – W Spring St; Walton Piedmont – In reference to family member grieving over the loss of a family member. ER staff advised threats were being made toward staff members but did not want to press charges. Report taken.

Loud Music – Tanglewood Dr – music turned down upon Officer arrival.

Shoplifting – East Church Street. Subject arrested and released on copy of citation after taking items from gas station.

Damage To Property – Gliding Lane – In reference to the complainants tires being slashed. Report taken.

Theft Report – Mill Stone Bluff. In reference to a phone that was stolen during a dispute that occurred around 0400 between a male and a female. Report taken.

Suspicious Person- Piedmont Walton: Female subject walking around the campus having a mental episode. Subject was taken inside facility for mental evaluation in lieu of charges.

Hit and Run – Church Street & S. Madison Ave. Female driver hit another vehicle and left the scene. Warrants to be taken for hit and run and driving without a valid license.

Damage to Property – Lacy St & Pine Park. Vehicle backed into another parked vehicle; report taken. P

roperty Damage – King Street in reference to juvenile cut the complainant’s water hose.

Suspicious Person – Ridgeview: Named subject on location refusing services and refusing to leave. He vacated the property before officer arrival.

Hit and Run – New Lacy. Contact made with offender who was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail, report taken.

Dispute – W Spring St. Little Caesers – Female subject was on location and attempted to strike an employee due to her order not being received. She failed to follow commands to stay on location and had to be detained. She resisted being detained and after further investigation, she was charged with simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Burglary report – Davis St – In reference to appliances stolen from a vacant residence.

Loud music – Baron Dr – In reference to loud music from a vehicle in the area. No contact.