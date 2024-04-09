MPD Reports: Woman arrested for DUI after her car ran off the roadway and caught fire; males trespassed for riding shopping carts in parking lot

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 28 – April 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St; The Home Depot- In reference to a male subject stealing approx. $2100 worth of power tools, report taken.

Dispute – Creek View Dr. – Two parties, one juvenile (14-year-old) disputing. Situation mediated. Stolen firearm recovered after parties left location. Juvenile complaints completed.

Theft Report – Baron Dr. – In reference to two individuals taking a recently delivered Apple Watch from the complainant’s mailbox. Report taken.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St; Quality foods- female was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting, she was arrested and released on citation.

Agency Assist – Hwy 78 WB @ Unisia – In reference to a vehicle traveling WB on Hwy 78 that is wanted in connection to an Armed Robbery out of Clarke County. Negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St @ Tanglewood – In reference to a report of a black male walking in the roadway. The individual was gone when officers arrived. All OK on location.

Juvenile Complaint – Green St – In reference to neighboring kids shooting airsoft style guns into the complainant’s yard. Contact was made with the grandmother of one juvenile. Remedies to the situation were advised.

Damage to Property – Ammie Briggery St; In reference to complainant wanting a report for a private property accident that occurred earlier this date.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78 WB @ Hwy 138 – In reference to a subject sitting on the edge of the bridge over Hwy 138. Subject arrested for pedestrian in the roadway and possession of drug related objects.

Traffic Offense -Hwy 78/ Hwy 11 – In reference to driver stopped for crossing the gore. He was found to have no proof of insurance and knowingly driving on a suspended registration. His truck was impounded, and he was arrested and released on a copy of citations.

Domestic/FVA – Pine Pk. In reference to a third-party caller reporting a domestic between subject and ex-boyfriend. Warrants are obtained on the subject for Battery FVA and Criminal Trespass, report taken.

Domestic report – Towler St; In reference to case number 24M006663, warrants obtained, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle -Felker Park – In reference to a black Honda Accord in the park after dark. Subjects identified. Subjects were warned. One of the subjects is on Probation for Burglary.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Broad St. – In reference to a white Camaro weaving in and out of traffic. Was advised while in round the vehicle turned down E. Marable. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived, notified county.

Juvenile complaint – E Fambrough St; In reference to the complainant advising of several juvenile males in her front yard being loud. Juveniles were gone prior to Officer’s arrival.

Vehicle Accident/ DUI – Hwy 11/ Hwy 78 On-ramp – In reference to a passenger car leaving the roadway, on fire in the wood line. The driver was found to be DUI less safe. She was transported to MPD and fingerprinted, then transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Highway 11 / Charlotte Rowell – In reference to a female subject walking near the road possible identification given. Negative contact.

Runaway Juvenile – S Broad St; Lot 118- In reference to a juvenile running away from home at night. Juvenile returned home while officer was on scene.

Suspicious persons call – Walmart. In reference to three males riding shopping carts in the parking lot and by Burger King after closing hours. Subjects were criminally trespassed for a period of five years. The complainant did not want to press charges.

Child Abuse – Perry St- In reference to mother of 3 children leaving her children alone. Grandmother agreed to take the children for the night. Parties reported that the mother was neglecting her children. DFACS was notified, report taken,

Domestic – Ridge Road; – In reference to a physical altercation between two parties called in by a 3rd party not on location. One party was gone upon arrival and has multiple active warrants. One had visible injuries and blood on her face and shirt. Warrant will be taken on the subject who had left for Family Violence Battery.

Loud music – Tanglewood Ln: In reference to complainant advising of loud music. Block party was cleared.

EMS Assist – Barron Dr. – possible overdose, the subject that called stated that the subject was smoking drugs and is possibly overdosing. Subject was breathing and moving, just not coherent. Scene turned over to EMS.

Dispute call – N Broad St; Waffle House. In reference to a verbal dispute over two customers complaining about mobile orders. Call cleared by WCSO; subjects were gone when officers arrived.

