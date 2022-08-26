MPD Reports: Woman attempts suicide by stabbing herself multiple times in the chest and other mental health calls

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – Golden Pantry. In reference to Christopher Byrd stating that money was missing off of his cash app card. Report taken.

Suicide Threats – Radford Street. In reference to the complainant having suicidal thoughts. Transported by Walton EMS.

Welfare Check – Mill Stone Bluff. In reference to the complainant locating a four year of age child walking in the street.

Dispute – Michael Cir. Juvenile Skyler Brown and his mother Kamilah Brown arguing over house rules. Mediation between parties and remedies advised.

Lost Item – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to the complainant losing her ID in Atlanta. Advised to contact that police jurisdiction.

TPO Violation – Blaine St: Tara Bragg reported her husband, John Bragg, violated a TPO by texting her. WTBT.

Stolen Vehicle – Private Property tow from Haven Inn. Vehicle was stolen out of Bristol Tenn.Suspicious Vehicle – Overlook Crest. In reference to a juvenile riding a dirt bike in the neighborhood.

Welfare Check – North Broad Street. In reference to a family walking near the roadway. Contact was made, and advised they were walking back home to Tanglewood. All okay.

Juvenile Problem – Breedlove Drive (Ridgeview): Female juvenile from out of town did not want to enter building for outpatient counseling. Remedies given.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Trl; Complainant reported juveniles riding dirt bikes in her yard.

Dispute – East Fambrough Street In reference to a named subject breaking into the residence. He was arrested for Burglary Family Violence.

Traffic Stop – Birch St. @ E. Marable St.- Named male subject was stopped for obstructed tag. He was arrested for suspended license, no insurance, knowingly driving on suspended registration and expired tag.

Theft – Hickory Dr. Complainant stated a white two-door pickup truck pulled up to the curb in front of her residence and took 6-7 potted mint plants. Report taken.

Assist Agency – Baron Dr.- Assist DCS with transporting a male subject to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was in possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon. DCS will be securing warrants and the firearm.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Trail in reference to woman stating she was having issues with her juvenile sneaking out. She stated she did not want police assistance upon arrival. All ok.

Other Law – S. Broad St.- In reference to a female wanting to retrieve stolen property. Female was advised to contact Gwinnett County Police Department.

Suspicious Person – Shoppes @ Breedlove. Subject on location having a mental health crisis. Turned over to his mother, who who was also having a mental health crisis. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 West – In reference to a vehicle involved in a hit and run in Oconee County. Vehicle was stopped by WCSO.

Follow Up – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to a subject wishing to report a possible incident that occurred in Athens Ga. Advised to contact the proper jurisdiction.

Dispute – Tall Oaks West. Compainant reported her estranged husband using her debit card information. She did not wish to press charges, report taken.

Theft Report – E. Church St. Complainant reported about $60 worth of lumber taken from job site at some point during the night.

Loud Music – E. Church St. Report of vehicle driving by with loud music playing. Area checked for 20 minutes with no contact.

Harassment – Tall Oaks Lane – Complainant had questions reference to temporary protection order. Remedies given.

Civil Issue – Lacy St. Cornelius Thomas reported his ex-girlfriend leaving a vehicle on his property. Civil remedies advised.

EMS Assist – W. 5th St. Woman cut her arm deeply, not intending to kill herself. She was transported voluntarily by EMS.

Theft Report – Olympian Way. Complainant reported a Ryobi pressure washer taken some time in the past 3 weeks, report taken.

Dispute – Union Street. Complainant reported that a named female subject had pulled up to her house wanting to fight her brother. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival.

Dispute – Gliding Lane – Two subjects were involved in a dispute. It was determined no crime was committed.

Suspicious Person – E Washington St: In reference to a white male walking in the roadway. Negative contact.

Dispute – Reed Way: Complainant, Woman wanted her son’s girlfriend out of her residence. She was advised of the eviction process and remedies were advised.

Damage to Property – W Spring St. – In reference to a tan Passenger car running into the front bumper of a van. Video footage of the incident could not be obtained, the report was taken.

Theft report – Gliding Ln; In reference to a female subject claiming her boyfriend kicked in her back door and stole $30 and a series 3 apple watch. Report taken.

Suicide Attempt – Piedmont Walton Hospital- In reference to a woman stabbing herself in the chest with a knife several times. She was convinced to drop the knife after several minutes of de-escalation dialog. She was detained without further incident. A 10-13 order was signed, and she was turned over to hospital staff.

Dispute – Nowell St – Complainant’s ex-boyfriend would not leave the residence. Upon police arrival the male was gone, complainant advised of civil remedies.

Dispute – W Creek Cir: In reference to a woman advising her daughter,s belongings were left in a vehicle associated with an incident location. She was advised of remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St & MLK BLVD – In reference to a vehicle almost hitting the complainant. No vehicle description given, area checked with negative contact.

Firearms – Davis St @ Pine Park – In reference to the caller hearing two shots being fired. Area checked with no contact.

Dispute – W Marable St; – In reference to a named male subject chasing another named subject with a knife. The victim was belligerent with officers and would not provide a clothing description for the alleged assailant, nor would he provide further information about what occurred. Surrounding areas were checked and the assailant could not be located.

Missing person – Davis St: In reference to a male complainant advising his 17-year-old daughter snuck out of the residence and has not returned home. He advised that his daughter contacted him prior to Officer’s arrival but would not give her location. He did not want to report her as a missing person at this time. He was provided with a case number and remedies were advised.