MPD Reports: Woman banned from store after trying underwear on over her jeans; Woman arrested on probation warrant after reporting her car taken

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 8 – 15, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Service – W Spring St – Quality Foods. Located a subject walking down the road. The subject was showing active Felony Probation warrants. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Detention Center

Theft Report – S. Broad St.- In reference to the complainant stating $100 was taken from his wallet. Caretakers believe no money was taken but wanted to file a report.

Entering auto – E. Marable St. Wallet with $700 cash stolen out of vehicle, along with 9mm Taurus magazine.

Traffic Stop – N Hammond Dr at 1025 Church. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for WCSO FV Battery warrant, Defective equipment, Disorderly conduct, Poss. of Marijuana, and Violation of driving on Permit. He was transported to the WCSO jail without further incident.

Traffic Stop – N Madison Ave at Edwards St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation the driver was taken into custody for WCSO Probation Violation warrant, DWLS, Defective equipment, Giving false name and DOB to officer, and Poss. of Marijuana less than 1OZ. The passenger was taken into custody for Poss. of SCH II; Meth and Drug related objects. She also had an active warrant out of Carrollton County for probation violation; shoplifting. Both subjects were transported to the WCSO without incident. Warrants taken.

Assault – Towler St. in reference to a named subject hitting a juvenile and causing swelling. The subject was gone when officers arrived. Warrant to be taken and a report was made.

Civil Issue – Carwood Drive: A woman reported that a named subject took her car last week from her residence without permission. She advised that the male has driven the vehicle in the past. She was then arrested for an outstanding WCSO warrant and transported to the WC jail without incident.

Entering Auto – West Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a woman’s purse being taken from her vehicle. A purse was found in another subject’s vehicle. She allegedly admitted to taking the purse but the complainant did not want to press charges.

Shoplifting – South Broad St. A subject was issued a criminal trespass warning. It was determined she did not shoplift but she was opening up packaging of underwear and trying them on over her jeans. Report taken.

Dispute – Gatewood Dr In reference to a verbal argument between two parties. Parties separated, all ok.

Shots Fired – Ash St. Officer heard approximately 8 gun shots in the area. Shell casings were recovered in front of Ash St. Local hospitals were advised. At this time there is no victim or suspect. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 at Hwy 11 in reference to a male parked on the shoulder of the roadway. He was charged with Driving under the influence and taken to the Walton County Jail.

Welfare Check) 802 North Broad Street @ Deer Acres Inn: in reference to black female appearing disoriented in the area. She was located and advised she was fine and was walking to her uncle’s house. Advantage was notified and the supervisor advised Athens A.C.T. unit would respond. All ok.

Wanted Person – South Madison Avenue (Southeast Corrections) in reference to a named subject having active warrants out of the county for probation. He was arrested and transported to jail.

Suspicious Person – Cook Place: in reference to male sleeping on the sidewalk. Contact was made with the male who had active warrants out of Rockdale and the city of Oxford. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

Wanted Person -Oconee County in reference to a named subject having active warrants out of MPD for failure to appear. He was arrested, fingerprinted, and transported to the jail.

Damage to Property – Sporty Lane in reference to a vehicle vs deer on Popular Street earlier this week. Report taken.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 – In reference to a named subject being stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana, crack cocaine and 2 digital scales. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. He was taken to the Walton County Jail where he was turned over to the staff on scene without incident for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and obstruction.

Warrant Attempt – West Spring St. reference to a named subject being arrested for outstanding warrants out of Monroe PD.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad Street in reference to cars speeding through the park. The complainant was advised that Officers will extra patrol the area.

EMS Assist – Davis St. Upon investigation of this call it was determined to be a Family Violence Dispute between a male and a female subject which was physical. The female was arrested for Battery (FV), Giving False Information to Law Enforcement, and Violation of Probation. The male was also arrested for Violation of Probation. Report made.