MPD Reports: Woman believes she was sexually assaulted while sleeping; two juveniles cautioned for dumpster diving; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 15 – 22, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Monroe Motor Inn – In reference to a male subject throwing a beer at a named female. The beer did not make contact with the female and the male subject was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt/ Arrest – West Marable In reference to shoplifting case last date at John’s Supermarket. Female subject was located and taken into custody without incident.

Juvenile Runaway – Davis St.- Juvenile left his residence around 1800 last date, while taking the report he returned home. All okay.

Dispute – King St; – In reference to a male and a female disputing over property. It was discovered that the male had an active warrant out of Newton County. Once confirmed, he was taken into custody and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office staff without incident.

Residential Alarm – Oakwood Lane- In reference to a residential alarm activation. Contact was made with the resident of the home, everything found to be in good order.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St.; CVS – In reference to two juveniles searching through the dumpster on location. CVS staff declined pressing charges. Juveniles were located and informed that they were not allowed to “dumpster dive”.

Public Intoxication – West 5th Street; In reference to the complainant reporting that their neighbor is intoxicated in their front yard and is refusing to leave. Subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious person – N Midland Ave; Will Henry: In reference to the complainant advising of a female who was incoherent in the parking lot causing a disturbance. Contact was made with the female who was intoxicated. She was taken into custody for public drunk on city ordinance and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Illegal Parking -Walton Truck Stop – Reference to 18-wheelers blocking the turn lane. Vehicles removed from the turn lane.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave/E Church St- Contact was made with a male subject for riding a bike on the sidewalk and not having any lights on his bike. He is currently on parole out of Miami for attempted murder and armed robbery. He was released on a verbal warning.

Dispute – New Lacy; – In reference to two subject in a dispute over going through the other’s phone. Parties separated for the night; remedies advised.

Dispute – E. Fambrough St. – Dispute between a male and a female. The male was gone when officer’s arrived, remedies advised and the female left the residence voluntarily.

Threats – Bolton St.- Someone called in reference to a threat from an ex-employee, no threats observed while on scene. Remedies advised.

Sexual Assault – W Spring Street, Piedmont Walton- In reference to the complainant believing that she was sexually assaulted the previous night while she was asleep. Report taken and turned over to CID.

Threats – Ridge Rd; – In reference to a named person stating that his in-home nurse threatened him. She was Criminally Trespassed from the property.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at East Spring Ramp – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of the subject’s vehicle and his person found him to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, THC wax, THC vape pen and drug related objects. Mr. Sullivan was arrested for

possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I narcotic, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of drug related objects and driving with a suspended license. The subject was turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute Non-Violent – W Marable St. – In reference to a dispute that occurred between a male and female couple at Summerset St., in the County. Report taken. All OK on location.

Threats – Ridge Rd; – Follow up was handled via phone. All OK on location.

Juvenile Problem – Walker Drive – In reference to 5 juveniles walking through the yard of the caller then becoming confrontational and making threats towards the homeowner. Contact was made with the juveniles and some parents in Southside

Agency Assist – W Marable St. – In reference to the female subject from a call above needing to get children from Summerset in the county. Parties are in a civil separation pending divorce/custody. The male elected to drop off the two oldest to the female’s location.

Juvenile Problem – W Marable St- Ongoing custody dispute between couple from above. Nothing criminal occurred. Remedies advised.

Traffic Offense – N. Broad/ Deer Acres Inn – In reference to black passenger car driving without headlight. Driver found to have no insurance, and the vehicle was towed by Taylors.

Assault/Warrant – South Broad – In reference to a caretaker being assaulted by one of the patients. The caretaker did not want to press charges. The subject was placed under arrest for an active warrant for simple battery and transported to WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – Glenwood Dr. – Checked on the vehicle that was across the street. It is a painter’s vehicle, they were on location doing an estimate. All ok.

