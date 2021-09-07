MPD Reports: Woman reports car stolen after she allegedly crashes into a house

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 26 – Sept. 2, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Signal 37 – Classic Trail – In reference complainant who called 911 on her ex boyfriend who has shown up to the property multiple times since he moved out two weeks ago. They had a verbal dispute on the front yard, and she does not want him coming around anymore. Dispatch advised he may have warrants out of Gwinnett County, and he was gone upon my arrival.

Fraud – Broad St. at Pinnacle Bank: A female suspect was arrested for an active Snellville Police Department Parole Violation warrant. Warrants will be taken for forgery and obstruction locally.

Warrant – G.W. Carver Dr. in reference to a named subject on location. Subject was arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Domestic Dispute – Bridgeport Pl. Tow subjects were involved in a physical dispute. Warrants to be taken on the male for Battery (FV) and Burglary.

Domestic – Reed Way. Two subjects on scene involved in a reported physical dispute. Victim was not cooperative and did not want to press charges. Not family violence related.

Physical Dispute -Piedmont Walton: Subject at location on 10-13 being aggressive to staff. Due to her being under a mental evaluation no arrest was made. Medication administered by ER staff to calm her down.

Traffic Stop – Cherokee Av at Indian Creek Dr. Vehicle was stopped for multiple equipment violations. After investigation, the female driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment and Poss. of SCH II; Meth. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Domestic-Assault – Nowell St. – Between two brothers who live together at the location. One of the suspects was arrested for Family Violence Battery.

Fraud – E Marable St; Hot Spot. Complainant was advised to contact Gainesville PD in reference to the last purchase by the complainant being in Gainesville and the “fraud” spending occurring in Gainesville/ Commerce, Ga.

Dispute – Nowell St. – In reference to the victim of earlier call and his mother attempting to leave the location. The mother’s ex-boyfriend took the female’s car keys and threw them into the woods. He was arrested for Family Violence Criminal Trespass.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 at W. Spring St. – Vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane . After investigation the driver was taken into custody for FTML, and Poss. of SCH I; THC. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Damage to Property – Complainant reported that a a named subject hit her car in a white Ford Escape and then drove off. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Tall Oaks E. in reference to 10-50 last date. A named female subject tried to report a vehicle she crashed into a house last date as stolen. Warrants for false report will be taken at conclusion of GSP investigation.

Damage To Property – West Spring St @ Mountainview Dr: A female driver had driven off the roadway right and struck a stop sign. The sign was ok. The tire was changed on scene for the complainant. Report taken.

Drug Report – Ridge Road; Skyline Trace Apts: In reference to (4) black males smoking marijuana inside their vehicle. All males were advised to disperse from the immediate area. One was arrested for an outstanding PV warrant out of the WCSO. Subject was turned over to the jail without incident.