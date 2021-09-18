MPD Reports: Woman said attempt was made to enter her vehicle while she was inside it

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 & East Marable St in reference to a subject being stopped for traffic violations. A search of the vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana, schedule I narcotics and a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – East Church St & South Broad St in reference to several juveniles on location fighting, area checked several juveniles on location, all ok.

Dispute – Tall Oaks – a male subject was having a mental health episode and attempting to drive a vehicle on revoked Georgia Driver’s License. He was advised against this.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St in reference to subject on location sleeping on the bench. Subject stated that she had permission to be there. This was verified with the owner, all ok.

Attempted Carjacking – New Lacy Street in reference to someone attempting to break in complainants’ vehicle while she was inside. The male subject in all black was gone when officers arrived, negative contact. Report made.

Theft Report – Overlook Crest, Complainant a male subject came to her residence to hangout. Purse went missing after the male left the residence, Complainant did not see the male subject take the purse, however, has strong belief that he is the suspect.

Other Law – Blaine St; MPD: Complainant who wanted to remain anonymous stated she has witnessed several hand to hand drug transactions out front of South Broad Street.

Burglary in Progress – Storehouse Ct Residence was cleared. Unable to secure door. All ok

Theft Report – Walton Truck Stop – Complainant advised that ex boyfriend stole her phone. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a person selling items from a tent. Persons on location endorsed by Walmart and ok.

Shoplifting – W. Spring Street; Walmart. A subject was arrested for shoplifting and disorderly conduct after running from location and being found at Carmichaels.

Warrant Service -Birch St. – A male subject on location was taken into custody for multiple warrants. A search warrant was conducted and a stolen gun from City of Covington was recovered.

Follow Up – Handled by telephone in reference to the attempted robbery last night. Information taken by Officer and added to report.

Juvenile Complaint – Old Mill Point – In reference to the complainant’s 16-year-old son acting unruly. The son was gone upon officers’ arrival.

Assault – Davis Street – Dispute amongst neighbors. No charges pressed at time of the call. Remedies advised.