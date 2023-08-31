MPD Reports: Woman says ex-husband stole her light bill; employee not listening to manager; marijuana located in unlock assist

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 17 – 24, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute Non-Violent – S Broad St Hardees – In reference to an employee not listening to the manager. Employee was asked to leave and did so without issue.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Harbor Freight – In reference to a suspicious vehicle. Contact made with prior owner. Ownership has been relinquished to 1st Franklin. All ok on location.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Unisia – Male subject stopped for an expired tag, arrested for active warrants out of Rockdale County. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Property Damage – Meadow Ct in reference to a vehicle that was hit in the roadway. Report taken.

Wanted Person – Blaine St in reference to a subject who was at the Police Department and had a Failure To Appear warrant out of the City. The subject was placed under arrest and was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Trespassing – Gatewood Way – In reference to a rental property with subjects trespassing. Property manager contacted main office and had the wrong information. All ok on location.

Harassment – Walker Dr. – In reference to an individual concerned about someone harassing her on Facebook. Remedies advised.

Theft – Blaine Street in reference to a theft of a debit card. Report made

Burglary – Douglas St – In reference to a possible burglary in progress. House was clear, no sign of forced entry.

Dispute – Turner St – In reference to a civil issue between parties. Some personal belongings were gathered while officers were on scene. Civil remedies advised for both parties. All ok on location.

Other Law – Meadow Walk Drive in reference to ATV driving reckless through the neighborhood. Made contact with one teenager on a dirt bike.

Suspicious Person – Plaza Drive – In reference to the complainant disputing with a resident of the apartment complex. Report taken.

Theft – Harris St. – In reference to the theft, the complainant is Bi-polar and wanted to report Ex-husband stealing her light bill. I spoke to the complainant’s son who advised the ex-husband is not stealing her mail.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tanglewood, postal truck parked in front of the mail boxes. Vehicle was not occupied.

Theft – Pine Park St. – In reference to the theft of two iPhones. One iPhone 11 and one iPhone 8 Plus. 8 Plus is white with a cracked screen. 11 is space gray. No serial numbers available. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N Midland – Male subject was stopped due to an equipment violation. He had a incarceration order from the Walton County jail and was operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. Warrant was confirmed and the subject was transported to the WCSO.

Civil Dispute – Davis St. – Complainant wanted her daughter who lives there to leave the premises. Advised the complainant of the eviction process. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Parkway Place – In reference to a male subject having an active warrant out of Monroe Police Department. He was taken into custody, fingerprinted, and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Area Check – McDaniel St. & Jackson St. – In reference to a crosswalk sign that had been knocked over with its attachment points sheared off. Utilities notified.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St. – In reference to a FLOCK hit on a wanted individual. After 20 minutes, warrant was unable to be confirmed and individual was released.

Other Law – Towler St- In reference to a report of a son leaving guns in his mother’s car. Vehicle was searched. No gun was recovered.

Vehicle Unlock – Bridgeport Pl. – Vehicle unlocked with no damage. A probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. A small amount of marijuana was discovered and the complainant destroyed it on the side of the road.

Person Armed – East Church Street – In reference to a named subject pulling a knife on the complainant. The subject was located and taken into custody for aggravated assault.

Dispute – W Spring St; Taco Bell – In reference to an employee concerned about a suspicious individual walking along W Spring St. The individual had come inside and argued with said employee before leaving on foot. Negative contact.