MPD Reports: Woman says her mother is poisoning her with lice; people shot at with orbeez guns from passing cars

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 14 – 21, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Bryant Rd. ATC; In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being damaged while she was inside of work. The video footage was reviewed by the security staff, and we were advised there was no footage of the complainant’s vehicle being hit in the parking lot.

Theft – S Madison Ave in reference to a theft that occurred in Walton County. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Vehicle Theft – McDonald’s: Juvenile took a vehicle. Once the vehicle was located and the juvenile was identified, the victim declined prosecution.

Theft – Douglas St; Complainant reported her juvenile neighbor stole her flowerpot. She declined prosecution but wanted officer to ask juvenile to replant a flower.

Follow Up – King St; reference to above listed vehicle theft. Complainant requested gas money back for the used gas while juvenile had vehicle. Complainant advised of civil remedies.

Area checked with no contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Charlotte Rowell & N. Broad. Report of red motorcycle weaving in traffic and speeding.

Civil Call – New Lacy Street in reference to a female wanting to report her car stolen because her friend has not paid her yet.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St at W Church St. Vehicle was stopped for seat belt violation. Driver was arrested for Seat belt violation, Poss. Of. Marijuana less than 1oz, Poss. of SCH I, and Poss. of a firearm during the commission of felonies. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Dispute – Birch St. – In reference to a subject bringing a gun out of his residence in an aggressive manner. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a subject bringing in a young juvenile for treatment, claiming to be a family member, and knowing minimal information about the child. It was confirmed the subject is a family member. All ok.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Edmonson Rd.- Subject was stopped for speeding. He did not have a driver license and was taken into custody for driving without a valid license and speeding.

Dispute – Green St. – In reference to a subject taking a prescription from someone’s purse. Complainant and subjects were GOA, advised all was okay.

Burglary – Stone Creek Dr: Complainant advised she thought she saw a figure at her back window with a light and thought someone was possibly breaking into her residence. The outside of the residence was checked, and negative contact was made. All appeared ok.

Other Law – S. Broad St – In reference to a woman reporting her mother poisoning her with lice. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Knight St: Complainant advised he was shot at by BB guns and advised 2 impalas were involved. Contact was made with one of the vehicles and orbeez guns were located. The complainant advised which one was the shooter, but it was not able to be confirmed due to conflicting stories. ( Editor’s Note: This is a new Tik-Tok Challenge )

) Suspicious Person – Sorrells St. Subject loitering on location. He was advised of future consequences and sent on his way.

Public drunk – N Broad Street in reference to an intoxicated male subject sitting on the benches outside of the building. Enrico Atkinson family member picked him up and took him home.

Traffic Stop – Breedlove/West Spring – Driver stopped for speeding. Driver had an active warrant out of WCSO for probation violation. Driver arrested and transported to jail.

Animal Complaint – Radford St.- In reference to a dog on location without food or water. Made contact with animal control who advised me they would not respond until Monday. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – N Midland Ave: Complainant advised of a Navy Volkswagen Jetta sitting in front of their residence. The Vehicle was checked, and the owner lives on the same street as the complainant. The vehicle was not obstructing the roadway or the driveway.