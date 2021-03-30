‘Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood’ Visits the Monroe-Walton Library April 3

The On Stage Show for Kids Goes Online with Third Episode

MONROE, Ga. — On Stage, Walton County’s community theater, presents the third episode of the popular “Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood,” which goes online Saturday, April 3 and features a tour of the Monroe-Walton County Library.

On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes hosts the show, which is funded by a Vibrant Community grant from the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA). On Stage developed the show with the library.

The April 3 show will feature the book “Where is Our Library?” by Josh Funk with illustrations by Stevie Lewis. The book was published in October 2020. Blake Peters, the library manager, will provide the tour of the library.

“See what goes on behind the scenes at the library and the fun we can have!” Hammes said.

The Youth Drama Hour will be available at noon on the theater’s YouTube channel and social media sites:

Facebook: On Stage Playhouse Walton.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA0QSfpiNY5ess9uxDWAggA/featured

Website: www.OnstageWalton.org.

The monthly program, on the first Saturday of every month, is free and geared towards preschool and elementary-aged children.

“’Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood’ brings our favorite children’s books to life through drama games, pantomime, and play all from the safety of your home,” Hammes said. “Young actors have the opportunity to perform and explore the characters, themes, and literary devices of our most beloved children’s stories with ‘Mr. Marc.’ And each show will feature a local visitor and/or local destination.”

ABOUT ON STAGE: Organized as On Stage Walton in 1971 “to bring a little culture to our town,” the theater moved in 1975 to the current On Stage Playhouse in the old Monroe Primitive Baptist Church, built in 1910. On Stage holds summer workshops for adults and youths. The theater helps support a 501c3 organization. For more information: www.onstagewalton.org.