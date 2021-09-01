MWCA New Writers Contest Finalists announced

September calendar of events for Monroe Walton Center for the Arts
Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our SEPTEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!
|New Writers Contest Finalists Announced!
Congratulations to our finalists! Finalist entries will be advancing to the final round of judging by literary agent Pamela Harty at the Knight Agency. Winners will be announced on October 16 at 2:00 pm at an awards ceremony held here at MWCA. (Finalists got notified by phone call; all entrants will receive an email with a scroecard for their entries as judged by our panel of judges.)
MANY THANKS to all who entered our first-ever New Writers Contest!
Laura Templeton, MWCA President, and Barbara Barth, Literary Arts Chair, did a superb job at creating, organizing and running this contest! Many kudus to them for launching this exciting contest!
Creative Journaling Series
We’ve started a new CREATIVE JOURNALING series of workshops. all taught by Ann Mann.
The September and October workshops are “live” and ready for you to learn more and register here on our website .
Journaling is a tool to track the past, order the present, and design the future. Journaling creatively gives you an outlet for self-expression and yet helps you to focus and relax.
Sign up for classes a minimum of 24 hours before each class – thank you!
* Introduction to Creative Bullet Journaling –
NOTE: this class is a highly recommended prerequisite (but not required) to create your own journal and get you started
Wednesday September 1 from 12:30 – 2:30pm
Saturday September 18 from 10:00 am – Noon
* Journaling with Creative lettering and Doodles
Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 – 11 am
* Journaling with Pictures, Stickers and Ephemera
Saturday October 2 from 10am-11am
* Journaling with Stamps and Stencils
Saturday, October 16 10:00 am – Noon
* Journaling for a Happy Life
November 6 10:00 am – Noon
* Journaling through Scripture
Monday, November 1, 8, 15, 22 10am-11am
AND/OR
Friday, October 29, November 5, 12, 19 10am-11am
MONROE MAKERS
THURSDAYS FROM 1 – 3 –
free creative gathering
Free drop-in – fellowship and create!
* Paint angels with JoeAnn. All supplies provided. Bring a snack and hang out, fellowship, make new friends while you paint angels for our ART MD kits! Ages 14+
* Fun with Fiber Fellowship Group – Hang out with Grace and fellow fiber folks 🙂 — knit, weave, needlework, crochet, macramé, etc. – for our new free Fiber Fellowship Group. This is not a class although beginners are welcome, of course.
*You are welcome to bring your own projects and supplies, too, if you’d like to do your own thing and just hang out & chat with other creatives.*
Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. T
eens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.MONTHLY CLASSES
SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, Sept 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: cow!
Walton Writers events
Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night
Saturday, September 4 from 7 – 9 pm.
Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach
WOODTURNING: Bowl class with Todd Tetterton
All classes are full – Sept & 25 – but Todd is keeping a Wait List. Email him if you’d like to be added to his wait list.
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.
Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and
Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery next six week course – TBA (October maybe)Register by emailing Rebecca
KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HERE
Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, September 4from 12 – 2. — painting octopus. Email Donna to register and pay
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP (RESUMES September 7!!)
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons
Saturday Soiree: Patriot Day Sept 11 –
a day of remembrance and service
more info to come – Service Project: make a feral cat house | discounts to all military & first responders on all workshops (pottery, beading and watercolor planned so far)
Pirate Day: Saturday Sept 18 –
kid-centered events and workshops in the planning stages!
Stay tuned for more info to come – mark your calendars!
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021
In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations.
Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
