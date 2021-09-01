MWCA New Writers Contest Finalists announced

New Writers Contest Finalists Announced!



Congratulations to our finalists! Finalist entries will be advancing to the final round of judging by literary agent Pamela Harty at the Knight Agency. Winners will be announced on October 16 at 2:00 pm at an awards ceremony held here at MWCA. (Finalists got notified by phone call; all entrants will receive an email with a scroecard for their entries as judged by our panel of judges.)



MANY THANKS to all who entered our first-ever New Writers Contest!



Laura Templeton, MWCA President, and Barbara Barth, Literary Arts Chair, did a superb job at creating, organizing and running this contest! Many kudus to them for launching this exciting contest!



Creative Journaling Series







We’ve started a new CREATIVE JOURNALING series of workshops. all taught by Ann Mann.

The September and October workshops are “live” and ready for you to learn more and register here on our website .



Journaling is a tool to track the past, order the present, and design the future. Journaling creatively gives you an outlet for self-expression and yet helps you to focus and relax.



Sign up for classes a minimum of 24 hours before each class – thank you!



* Introduction to Creative Bullet Journaling –

NOTE: this class is a highly recommended prerequisite (but not required) to create your own journal and get you started

Wednesday September 1 from 12:30 – 2:30pm

Saturday September 18 from 10:00 am – Noon



* Journaling with Creative lettering and Doodles

Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 – 11 am



* Journaling with Pictures, Stickers and Ephemera

Saturday October 2 from 10am-11am



* Journaling with Stamps and Stencils

Saturday, October 16 10:00 am – Noon



* Journaling for a Happy Life

November 6 10:00 am – Noon



* Journaling through Scripture



Monday, November 1, 8, 15, 22 10am-11am

AND/OR

Friday, October 29, November 5, 12, 19 10am-11am



MONROE MAKERS

THURSDAYS FROM 1 – 3 –

free creative gathering







Free drop-in – fellowship and create!



* Paint angels with JoeAnn. All supplies provided. Bring a snack and hang out, fellowship, make new friends while you paint angels for our ART MD kits! Ages 14+



* Fun with Fiber Fellowship Group – Hang out with Grace and fellow fiber folks 🙂 — knit, weave, needlework, crochet, macramé, etc. – for our new free Fiber Fellowship Group. This is not a class although beginners are welcome, of course.



*You are welcome to bring your own projects and supplies, too, if you’d like to do your own thing and just hang out & chat with other creatives.*



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. T

eens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.MONTHLY CLASSES



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, Sept 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: cow!



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, September 4 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach



WOODTURNING: Bowl class with Todd Tetterton

All classes are full – Sept & 25 – but Todd is keeping a Wait List. Email him if you’d like to be added to his wait list.





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am



Beginner Pottery next six week course – TBA (October maybe)Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, September 4from 12 – 2. — painting octopus. Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (RESUMES September 7!!)

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons





Saturday Soiree: Patriot Day Sept 11 –

a day of remembrance and service

more info to come – Service Project: make a feral cat house | discounts to all military & first responders on all workshops (pottery, beading and watercolor planned so far)



Pirate Day: Saturday Sept 18 –

kid-centered events and workshops in the planning stages!



Stay tuned for more info to come – mark your calendars!