MWCA to host Tiny Art Show and Sale May 24 – July 6

The Monroe Walton Center for the Arts is hosting a Tiny Art Show at the Center from May 24 – July 6.

As part of their entry to the show, artists will get a Tiny Art First Dibs Sale. Each artist was given a 5″ x 5″ unfinished wood panel to create a special work of art (painting, mosaic, mixed media, etc.) to be donated to MWCA (voluntary). These works will be available for purchase as a donation to MWCA for $29 at our Tiny Art Reception and “First Dibs” Sale and Reception on Saturday, June 24. All proceeds from these will benefit the MWCA.

​This is a show and sale which means items can be purchased and brought home during the show. Artists are encouraged to have extras to replenish what sells, so this is an ever-evolving show!

THE DONATION PROCESS:

In order to be eligible to select a panel of artwork on the night of The Tiny Art Show Reception on Saturday, June 24 from 6 – 8 pm, you must purchase a Selection Ticket in advance using the online form which will open up with ticket sales on June 15, based on the number of items the artists have created. Sales will stop when they sell out.

THE SELECTION PROCESS:

They will call the names of each person with a Selection Ticket in the order in which the Selection Tickets were sold. The art selection begins at 6:00 pm the night of the reception (on June 24) and continues until all selections have been made.

Be a part of this fun night … even if you didn’t buy a Selection Ticket!

​All the works in the TINY ART SHOW are available for purchase, so you can still walk away with some great art! Plus there will be a wine and cheese reception, too.

Cannot attend? You CAN send a friend/family member in your place to select for you.