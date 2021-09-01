Nathalie Marulanda, of Loganville, makes Summer 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, GA (08/30/2021)– Nathalie Marulanda, a resident of Loganville, made the Summer 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 437 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

