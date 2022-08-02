National Champion 4-H BB team and 5 & 6 -Year-old World Series Champions to be recognized at Walton County BOC meeting

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its regular August meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. On the agenda is the recognition of Walton County’s National Champion 4-H BB team as well as West Walton’s 5 & 6 year-old World Series Champions.

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.



1. PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the

meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

1.1. Recognition – Walton County 4-H BB Team – National Champions

1.2. Recognition – West Walton 5 & 6 Years Old – USSSA World Series Champions

2. ADOPTION OF AGENDA

2.1. Additions/Deletions



3. MEETING OPENING

3.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

3.2. Call to Order

3.3. Roll Call



4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Approval ofZCU21030026 with condition – Rezone property to A for animal rescue &

conditional use for an event facility – Applicant/Owner: Lisa McNair – Property located at

4931 & 5021 Center Hill Church Rd./ Rabbit Farm Rd. – Parcels C00290080 and 0078 –

District 2

Recommended Condition: Limit to 50 people per event on 2 acre tract

4.2. Approval of Z22060001 – Rezone 11.40 acres from M1 to A1 – Applicant/Owner: Norma B

Billingsley – Property located on Green Ave. – Map/Parcel C0090029B00 – District 2

4.3. Approval of Z22060006 – Rezone 3.46 acres from A1 to R1 to create 1 additional lot –

Applicant/Owner: John William Bush Jr – Property located at 660 Wood Hill Dr. –

Map/Parcel C0570007 – District 1

4.4. Approval of Z22060008 – Rezone 56.536 acres from A2 to R1OSC for a residential

subdivision – Applicant: Reliant Homes GA LLC/ Owner: MFT Land Development LLC –

Property located at 816 New Hope Church Rd. & New Hope Church Rd. – Map/Parcel

C0730067 & 14C – District 1

4.5. Approval of Z22060009 – Rezone 3.00 acres from A to A2 to create 2 buildable lots –

Applicant: Roy Nunnally Roberts Jr/Owner: Roy Nunnally Roberts – Property located on

Hwy. 138/550 Nunnally Farm Rd. – Map/Parcel C0770001 – District 5

4.6. Approval of Z22060024 – Rezone 5.00 acres from A1 to A for a dog kennel –

Applicant: Marshall Roberts/Owner: Roy Nunnally Roberts -Property located at 54

Nunnally Farm Rd./Liberty Hill Church Rd. – Map/Parcel C0780029 – District 5



5. RESOLUTIONS

5.1. Resolution – Adoption of 2022 Millage Rates for Walton County

5.2. Resolution – Adoption of Walton County Board of Education 2022 Millage Rate

5.3. Resolution – FY23 Budget Amendments

5.4. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget for Courtroom #2 and Amending Budget

5.5. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget for Resurfacing Projects and Amending

Budget

5.6. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget for Public Works Parts Building and

Amending Budget

5.7. Resolution and Intergovernmental Agreement – 2022 Transportation Special Purpose Local

Option Sales Tax



6. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

6.1. Approval of July 12, 2022 Meeting Minutes

6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

6.3. Agreement – School Resource Officer Program Expansion

6.4. Agreement – Renewal Correct Health – Inmate Medical



7. HUMAN RESOURCES

7.1. 2023 Proposed Holiday Schedule



8. CONTRACTS

8.1. Contract – Shared Savings Agreement – P3 Cost Reduction Analysts



9. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

9.1. Acceptance of Proposal – Anglin Road Property Lease II



10. APPOINTMENTS

10.1. Appointment – O’Kelly Memorial Library Board

10.2. Voting Delegate – ACCG 2022 Legislative Leadership Conference



11. DISCUSSION



12. ANNOUNCEMENTS



13. EXECUTIVE SESSION



14. ADJOURNMENT

