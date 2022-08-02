National Champion 4-H BB team and 5 & 6 -Year-old World Series Champions to be recognized at Walton County BOC meeting

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its regular August meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. On the agenda is the recognition of Walton County’s National Champion 4-H BB team as well as West Walton’s 5 & 6 year-old World Series Champions.
The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.
1. PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the
meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.
1.1. Recognition – Walton County 4-H BB Team – National Champions
1.2. Recognition – West Walton 5 & 6 Years Old – USSSA World Series Champions
2. ADOPTION OF AGENDA
2.1. Additions/Deletions
3. MEETING OPENING
3.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
3.2. Call to Order
3.3. Roll Call
4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
4.1. Approval ofZCU21030026 with condition – Rezone property to A for animal rescue &
conditional use for an event facility – Applicant/Owner: Lisa McNair – Property located at
4931 & 5021 Center Hill Church Rd./ Rabbit Farm Rd. – Parcels C00290080 and 0078 –
District 2
Recommended Condition: Limit to 50 people per event on 2 acre tract
4.2. Approval of Z22060001 – Rezone 11.40 acres from M1 to A1 – Applicant/Owner: Norma B
Billingsley – Property located on Green Ave. – Map/Parcel C0090029B00 – District 2
4.3. Approval of Z22060006 – Rezone 3.46 acres from A1 to R1 to create 1 additional lot –
Applicant/Owner: John William Bush Jr – Property located at 660 Wood Hill Dr. –
Map/Parcel C0570007 – District 1
4.4. Approval of Z22060008 – Rezone 56.536 acres from A2 to R1OSC for a residential
subdivision – Applicant: Reliant Homes GA LLC/ Owner: MFT Land Development LLC –
Property located at 816 New Hope Church Rd. & New Hope Church Rd. – Map/Parcel
C0730067 & 14C – District 1
1Walton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 8/2/2022
4.5. Approval of Z22060009 – Rezone 3.00 acres from A to A2 to create 2 buildable lots –
Applicant: Roy Nunnally Roberts Jr/Owner: Roy Nunnally Roberts – Property located on
Hwy. 138/550 Nunnally Farm Rd. – Map/Parcel C0770001 – District 5
4.6. Approval of Z22060024 – Rezone 5.00 acres from A1 to A for a dog kennel –
Applicant: Marshall Roberts/Owner: Roy Nunnally Roberts -Property located at 54
Nunnally Farm Rd./Liberty Hill Church Rd. – Map/Parcel C0780029 – District 5
5. RESOLUTIONS
5.1. Resolution – Adoption of 2022 Millage Rates for Walton County
5.2. Resolution – Adoption of Walton County Board of Education 2022 Millage Rate
5.3. Resolution – FY23 Budget Amendments
5.4. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget for Courtroom #2 and Amending Budget
5.5. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget for Resurfacing Projects and Amending
Budget
5.6. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget for Public Works Parts Building and
Amending Budget
5.7. Resolution and Intergovernmental Agreement – 2022 Transportation Special Purpose Local
Option Sales Tax
6. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in
one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
6.1. Approval of July 12, 2022 Meeting Minutes
6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater
6.3. Agreement – School Resource Officer Program Expansion
6.4. Agreement – Renewal Correct Health – Inmate Medical
7. HUMAN RESOURCES
7.1. 2023 Proposed Holiday Schedule
8. CONTRACTS
8.1. Contract – Shared Savings Agreement – P3 Cost Reduction Analysts
9. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS
9.1. Acceptance of Proposal – Anglin Road Property Lease II
10. APPOINTMENTS
10.1. Appointment – O’Kelly Memorial Library Board
10.2. Voting Delegate – ACCG 2022 Legislative Leadership Conference
11. DISCUSSION
12. ANNOUNCEMENTS
13. EXECUTIVE SESSION
14. ADJOURNMENT
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.