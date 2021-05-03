National Day of Prayer to be observed in Loganville Thursday

The National Day of Prayer Service will be held from Noon to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at the Loganville City Hall Lawn located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville.

The community is invited to join with other Pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God and to seek His heart for our individual lives, our community, our nation, and for His church as a whole.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their sinful ways, then l will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place”- 2 Chronicles 7:14-15.