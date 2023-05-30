NE GA/Atlanta regional commissions see drop in unemployment rates, labor force, employment; rise in first claims

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that all Regional Commissions reported a drop in unemployment rates in April.

“With Georgia’s economy continuing to soar, the state unemployment rates remain steady,” said Thompson. “When you consider the number of existing companies expanding throughout the state combined with the incredible announcements of corporations moving to our state, the future continues to look very bright for the labor market. “As we approach the summer months, we are optimistic that job growth will remain steady in virtually every sector in the state.”

The labor force, however, was down in all but two regional commissions. The labor forces in the Atlanta Regional Commission and North East Regional Commission were both included in the commissions that were down. Employment also was down in both these regions and, in April, initial unemployment claims increased. The Atlanta Regional Commission includes Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties. The NE Regional Commission includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

In April, initial unemployment claims increased in all Regional Commissions except for the River Valley Regional Commissioner, which experienced a drop.

Atlanta Regional Commission –

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 2.7 percent over the month, the rate was 2.5 percent one year ago.

The labor force was down 22,346 over the month and up 49,797 over the year to 2,661,618.

The number of employed was down 7,010 over the month and up 43,412 over the year to 2,589,926.

Initial claims were up 911 (9%) over the month and up 2,803 (33%) over the year, to 11,290.

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission –

The unemployment rate was down six-tenths to 2.5 percent over the month, the rate was 2.3 percent one year ago.

The labor force was down 3,380 over the month and up 4,650 over the year, to 325,121.

The number of employed was down 1,154 over the month and up 3,967 over the year to 317,040.

Initial claims were up 80 (9%) over the month and up 201 (25%) over the year, to 1,004.